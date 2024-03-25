Highlights Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers signed Jim Harbaugh as head coach due to his interest in coaching Justin Herbert.

The Chargers have lost key offensive players, leaving Herbert with limited weapons to work with.

Los Angeles faces a decision in the draft: support Herbert or choose another QB.

On January 24, the Los Angeles Chargers made waves around the league, as they announced that they signed former Michigan Wolverines' coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach on a five-year deal.

The partnership was constantly rumored to be a possibility after Harbaugh won the National Championship in Ann Arbor, as the former (then-San Diego) Chargers' QB was reportedly enamored with the possibility of coaching quarterback Justin Herbert.

For all the hype around that pairing, the Chargers haven't been doing much to support Herbert this offseason. Los Angeles has shedded their top two receivers - Mike Williams and Keenan Allen - for salary cap reasons, and running back Austin Ekeler left in free agency for the Washington Commanders.

Armed with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chargers will have a decision to make: should they build around their $262.5 million quarterback, or should they swing for the fences with Harbaugh's favorite college signal caller?

DO: Keep Herbert, Draft Harrison/Alt

Chargers must give Herbert another chance to succeed

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The discourse around Herbert has been mind-numbing in recent years, and it reached a fever pitch once the team blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 Wild Card round.

While it is true that Herbert has yet to win a playoff game in his career, it's also true that he's spent the majority of his career with the great displeasure of playing for Brandon Staley. With Harbaugh now at the helm, one of the league's best signal callers should have the epistemic support he needs to do more than just drop jaws in the regular season.

Justin Herbert 2020-2023 NFL Ranks (Min. 1,000 Att.) Category Herbert NFL Rank Yards/Game 277.8 3rd Completion % 66.6 T-11th Yards/Attempt 7.1 T-17th TD 114 4th INT % 1.7 4th Passer Rating 95.7 13th GW Drives 14 3rd Wins 30 13th Losses 32 T-1st

The issue for Hebert currently is that the Chargers don't really have anyone for him to throw to anymore. Free agent signings Gus Edwards and Will Dissly are the earmarked starters at running back and tight end, respectively, while fourth-year veteran Joshua Palmer and disappointing rookie Quentin Johnston are the team's top two wide receivers.

Hence, the Chargers need to give Herbert some support with the fifth overall pick. There are currently three wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze) and one tight end (Brock Bowers) who appear worthy of commanding such a high draft slot, though only Harrison Jr. is capable of serving as a functional replacement for NFL luminary Keenan Allen.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a 6'4" wide receiver with the downfield speed of Desean Jackson and the ball skills of A.J. Green. If that sounds like high praise, that's because it is. He's the best WR prospect to enter the NFL since Ja'Marr Chase left LSU in 2021, and he's comparable to Julio Jones, another all-time great college receiver.

If Harrison is selected before the Chargers pick in the first round, it would be easy for them to default to one of the other über-talented receiving options in the draft. However, at that point, the right pick would be Notre Dame's left tackle Joe Alt, who would immediately pair with Rashawn Slater to form the best pair of bookend tackles in the NFL.

Alt is, like Harrison, a generational prospect at his position. He's the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell in 2021 and the best overall offensive line prospect since his fellow Fighting Irish alumni Quenton Nelson in 2018.

Standing at a lean 6'9", Alt's blend of lightning-fast hands, focused eyes, and sturdy frame make him impossible to consistently beat with any pass-rush move. He's also got a tremendous, intuitive feel for the depth of the pocket, which would serve him well when protecting a quarterback that likes to step up as often as Herbert does.

Even if the Chargers look beyond Harrison and Alt, the point remains that they need to use this draft to supplement Hebert's weapons. Harbaugh is a gifted offensive coach - with a history of coaxing great seasons out of his quarterbacks - but the pairing won't accomplish much if the team's ancillary talent remains so far beneath the rest of the league.

DON'T: Trade Herbert, Draft McCarthy

The Michigan QB is nowhere near Herbert's caliber

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy improved dramatically over his three seasons as Michigan's starting quarterback, culminating in a National Championship season in which he completed more than 70% of his passes.

J.J. McCarthy Career Stats Season Passing Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 516 5 2 57.6 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3

McCarthy has some strengths as a passer: he's got a strong pocket presence for an undersized QB, and he flashed tons of creativity when playing outside of Michigan's structured offense last season. He can make plays outside the pocket and has always thrived at directing traffic over the middle of the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

However, and this needs to be said up front: J.J. McCarthy is not an NFL-caliber quarterback. His processing is below subpar, his timing and anticipation on routes resembles a high school quarterback more than a college one, and he can't make a throw while off-platform. He also has below-average arm talent, just in case you thought that might be his saving grace.

The fact that NFL teams have seemingly convinced themselves that McCarthy is worthy of a first round pick is bewildering. He's Brock Purdy, but without the benefit of playing behind the league's best offensive line or in Kyle Shanahan's offense with four All-Pro players at the skill positions. He's Kenny Pickett, except his hands aren't those of a small child's.

The Chargers giving up on Herbert just to replace him with McCarthy wouldn't just be an egregious decision, it would be downright unacceptable. Even with the haul of draft picks they'd get back for their incumbent starter, they wouldn't be able to come close to replacing Herbert's raw talent and leadership abilities.

Lest you think this is doomsday scenario thinking for the Chargers, Harbaugh has gone on record multiple times effusively praising his former quarterback, going so far as to call McCarthy's pro day workout the "best he's ever seen".

The Chargers are currently in perfect position to draft McCarthy as the fourth QB off the board (assuming Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are drafted with the first three picks, as expected), though perhaps Harbaugh's fanaticism is a smokescreen.

The Arizona Cardinals have the fourth overall pick in the draft, and they're currently the only team ahead of the Chargers who doesn't need a signal caller. If L.A. is scared the Cardinals might take Harrison Jr. or Alt, maybe they've encouraged Harbaugh to play up McCarthy's talents in the public eye.

That's just speculation, though. What we know is that Harbaugh and McCarthy have a very tight bond, and it wouldn't be surprising if the two Michigan legends wanted to reunite in Los Angeles. If the Chargers were like any other rebuilding team, that wouldn't be the worst idea.

But the Chargers aren't like other rebuilding teams - they have Justin Herbert. Giving up on their incumbent for a chance to develop someone half as talented would be an all-time mistake... and just another in a long line of Chargers boondoggles.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.