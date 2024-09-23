The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a slew of injuries in Week 3 and will now be without safety Derwin James in Week 4, as the Pro Bowl safety has been suspended for one game by the NFL .
Daniel Popper of The Athletic shared the news on X, including the memo the league sent to James, explaining why he's been suspended.
Latest Chargers Injury Updates on Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert looked good early in Week 3, but was chased from the game due to injury, and the QB underwent x-rays on Monday.