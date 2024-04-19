Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers signed Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach, reportedly due to his interest in coaching QB Justin Herbert.

LA has shed offensive weapons all offseason and must address a plethora of needs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz believes the team will make the first non-quarterback selection of the draft, and is clear about wanting good value in a trade for the No. 5 pick.

On January 24, the Los Angeles Chargers made waves around the league, as they announced that they signed former Michigan Wolverines' coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach on a five-year deal.

The partnership was constantly rumored to be a possibility after Harbaugh won the National Championship in Ann Arbor, as the former (then-San Diego) Chargers' QB was reportedly enamored with the possibility of coaching quarterback Justin Herbert.

For all the hype around that pairing, the Chargers haven't been doing much to support Herbert this offseason. Los Angeles has shedded their top two receivers - Mike Williams and Keenan Allen - for salary cap reasons, and running back Austin Ekeler left in free agency for the Washington Commanders.

For that reason - as well as the growing consensus that there are only five prospects, four of whom are quarterbacks, who will be considered within the top-four of the draft - Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz told Kris Rhim of ESPN that the team believes the 2024 NFL Draft first gets interesting when L.A. is on the clock with the fifth overall pick.

"We believe we have the first pick of the draft. I know there's going to be four picks that go before us, but we believe that."

The Chargers have a ton of needs to fill after reshaping the roster in Harbaugh's image. Their selection at No. 5 could set the tone for the rest of the first round.

Chargers GM: We're "Not Interested In A Fair Trade"

Los Angeles could make the first non-quarterback pick in the draft

Hortiz made it perfectly clear that the Chargers plan to hold onto the fifth pick, despite the value it could have for teams who are desperate for one of the draft's top receivers or offensive tackles.

The general manager claimed that the team would need a king's ransom to consider sliding down the draft board, going so far as to say that he has no interest in a "fair trade":

"They have to make it attractive for us to move away from those players [available at No. 5]. The whole, 'It's a fair trade, it's a wash'... I don't think that's a trade that we're interested in. We know it's the fifth pick and people are going to be trading on that scope, but it's got to be a good value for us. And does it have to be 'blown away'? What is 'blown away'? I don't know the answer to that."

This time of year is always replete with facetious exaggerations and smokescreens deployed by teams to hide their true intentions. The platitudes Hortiz has rattled off may merely be an attempt to drum up more trade interest in the fifth overall pick.

And yet, it feels mostly like this is just a fair assessment of where things are at less than a week out from the draft. Assuming Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (UNC), and Jayden Daniels (LSU) are the first three picks in some order, then the Arizona Cardinals hold the potential to make the first non-QB selection at No. 4 overall.

Even there, though, Arizona is almost certain to either trade back so another team (perhaps the Minnesota Vikings) can select J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) or stay put and select wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State).

The Chargers will likely stay put at No. 5, as they have to begin replacing what they lost on offense at some point. The team did sign running back J.K. Dobbins as a short-term replacement for Ekeler, but they are in desperate need of a wide receiver or offensive tackle opposite Rashawn Slater.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Losing Mike Williams is going to sting the Chargers' big-play potential. Williams is the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top ten in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022.

In GIVEMESPORT'S most recent mock draft, the Chargers are projected to trade down with the Vikings so Minnesota can select J.J. McCarthy. In that same scenario, at No. 11, they take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who would immediately step into the TE1 role on the team and serve as Herbert's top option in the passing game.

If the Chargers don't find a deal to their liking, they could take one of the top wide receivers projected to go in the top ten of the draft (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze) or one of the top tackle prospects (Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham).

Source: Kris Rhim

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.