Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach, but have been struggling to support QB Justin Herbert.

The Chargers bolstered their receiving corps by signing D.J. Chark and drafting Georgia alum Ladd McConkey.

The team aims to revamp their rushing attack under Harbaugh & OC Greg Roman, taking some pressure off Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason before free agency even started, hiring former Michigan Wolverines' coach Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach to pair with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

For all the hype around that pairing, the Chargers haven't been doing much to support Herbert this offseason. Los Angeles has shedded their top two receivers - Mike Williams and Keenan Allen - for salary cap reasons, and running back Austin Ekeler left in free agency for the Washington Commanders.

The team did sign running back J.K. Dobbins as well as Gus Edwards as a short-term replacement for Ekeler, but they've spent the past few months in desperate need of a wide receiver. While armed with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chargers elected to take offensive tackle Joe Alt instead of drafting one of Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze.

However, the team did trade up in Round 2 for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who should step into a starting role on the offense on the first day of training camp. And now, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is signing veteran receiver D.J. Chark to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Though lacking relative to the top-end weapons they've employed in years past, the Chargers are slowly but surely building a respectable receiving corps around Herbert.

Chark's Signing Will Push Former 1st Round WR Down Depth Chart

Quentin Johnston had a disastrous rookie year in 2023

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say that Los Angeles' offense will look quite different this year under Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who has long had success running the ball wherever he goes.

Los Angeles hasn't had a prolific rushing attack in quite some time. Over the last three seasons, the Chargers have never ranked higher than 21st in the league in rushing yards per game.

At the opposite end of the spectrum exists Roman. The San Francisco 49ers ran for more yards than all but one team during Harbaugh and Roman's tenure from 2011-2014. Roman also called more run plays than anyone during his four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-2022).

Harbaugh & Roman 49ers' Rush Offense, 2011-2014 Category 49ers Rank Rush Yards 8,912 2nd Rush Attempts 1,965 3rd Yards/Attempt 4.5 T-6th Rush TDs 59 T-6th

Nevertheless, Herbert is the team's quarterback, and the Chargers aren't going to save his rocket right arm for emergencies. Something had to be done about the WR room after Allen and Williams' departures, and Chark represents a nice stopgag option for a team as desperate as the Chargers.

While Chark will presumably step into an outside receiver role opposite incumbent WR1 Joshua Palmer (a role he's earned more by default than ability), the Chargers' rookie receiver will also have an important role in the offense.

At Georgia, McConkey lined up on the outside 70.3% of the time, though he's plenty capable of playing the slot. He also proved adept at fighting press coverage despite his 5’11”, 186-pound frame. Throw in a 4.39 40-yard dash, and it's clear why the Chargers traded up for the two-time National Champion.

Still, McConkey’s most productive season in college amounted to 762 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns in 15 games. Injuries like turf toe, knee tendinitis, and an ankle sprain forced him to miss time. He isn't a sure thing to be the next elite rookie wideout, making Chark's signing all the more necessary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If nothing else, Chark adds some much-needed verticality to L.A.'s offense. In 2022 with Detroit, Chark posted 11 receptions for 15+ yards (tied for 13th) and 17.6 yards per reception (11th). In 2023 with Carolina, he averaged 15.0 yards per reception (21st), with nine catches going for 20 or more yards.

As a result of Chark's signing, 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston will all but certainly be relegated to the bench, at least to open up the 2024 season. The TCU alum appeared in all 17 games in his rookie season, and yet, despite the fact that both Williams and Allen missed time because of injury, he only caught 38 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnston didn't rank among the top-ten in any notable receiving category among rookies last year, and he'll have to make rapid improvements to garner meaningful snaps in Harbaugh's demanding scheme. His 6'4", 215 pound frame portends good run-blocking ability, but Johnston hasn't been asked to do much of it before - it could be his ticket onto the field if he proves proficient at it.

There's still work to do for Los Angeles ahead of training camp, but they've made big strides in filling out the roster with players who fit in Harbaugh's system. Chark isn't a long-term option after playing for three teams over the past three seasons (the Chargers will be his fourth), but he does add speed and downfield ability to a team that was sorely lacking it.

