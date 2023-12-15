Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco following an embarrassing TNF loss.

Staley's legacy includes many disappointments and lots of underachieving, as well as a 24-24 record.

Telesco had been with the Chargers for a decade, starting back in 2013.

The Los Angeles Chargers have finally made the move the NFL world has been waiting on for nearly a year.

Following a historically embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, the Chargers decided to part ways with head coach Brandon Staley as well as general manager Tom Telesco, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Staley had been on the hot seat ever since he blew a 27-0 first half lead in a Wild Card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars about 11 months ago. They came into the 2023 campaign as serious playoff contenders and, to some, even Super Bowl challengers. Instead, they've gone 5-9 and now sit last in the AFC West.

Staley, who had been on the job since 2021, departs with a legacy of disappointments and underachieving as well as a 24-24 record. Telesco, meanwhile, had been in his position for a decade, having started with the Chargers back in 2013, when they were still in San Diego.

Chargers look like a completely different team

L.A. will finish season with different starting QB, head coach, and GM

Staley was the poster boy for the NFL's analytical revolution, frequently going for first downs and touchdowns over punts and field goals throughout his tenure. His penchant for doing so ultimately contributed to some of his biggest defeats, including a de facto AFC West title game in 2021 against the Chiefs, which the Chargers lost in overtime after turning the ball over on downs inside the Kansas City 30-yard line three times. They also lost a Week 18 win-or-go-home game against the Raiders that season.

Telesco has been the Chargers' general manager since 2013. He oversaw three playoff teams in his tenure, making two divisional round appearances (2013, 2018) with Philip Rivers as the team's franchise quarterback. Despite the lack of postseason success, Telesco put together a roster that many media analysts have pegged to win the AFC West in the preseason discourse of recent years.

Staley couldn't find the right guy to unlock Herbert's immense potential, hiring Shane Day, Joe Lombardi, and Kellen Moore in the span of three season, none of which have made a noticeable difference for Staley's sputtering yet talented offense. He also struggled to replicate the defensive success he had as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams' No. 1 defense in 2020.

Stat Chargers Under Staley NFL Rank (2021-2023) Points Allowed/Game 24.8 31st Yards Allowed/Game 353 28th Yards Per Play Allowed 5.68 30th

Los Angeles’ openings at both GM and head coach are expected to be the most sought after in the NFL this upcoming offseason. With franchise quarterback Justin Herbert under a long-term contract and numerous superstars, such as Khalil Mack, Keenan Allen, and Joey Bosa, gracing the roster, there is immense potential for a quick turnaround. Owner Dean Spanos, who has failed to make the right hires in the past, will have to take his time in order for that upside to come to fruition.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Adam Schefter