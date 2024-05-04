Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers need lots of new pieces to succeed under new coach Jim Harbaugh.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt could be a player to build a franchise around.

Alt's father, a former NFL player, was a first-round pick in 1984.

The Los Angeles Chargers and first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh will need a little bit of everything to become one of the AFC's best teams. The cupboard is pretty much bare headed into 2024, with few exceptions.

The Chargers started the Harbaugh era by drafting a player who could be a building block for the franchise for the next decade, picking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Joe Alt was a slam dunk pick,” one anonymous NFL exec told The Athletic in a post-draft interview. “People wanted to make them pick receivers, but trading back up to get (wide receiver) Ladd McConeky, who is maybe the best route runner in the draft, was cool. I think they nailed this first draft, didn’t try to do too much, just did a nice job hitting doubles. They got good players with a path to playing.”

Alt's path to playing in the NFL began from the moment he was born.

Joe Alt Becomes Second-Generation NFL First-Round Draft Pick

Joe Alt's father, John Alt, played offensive tackle in the NFL for 13 seasons

CREDIT: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft featured two players with fathers who had previously been first-round picks: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, was taken one pick ahead of Joe Alt at No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Joe Alt's father, John Alt, was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 21 overall) out of Iowa in 1984. John Alt played 13 seasons in the NFL, all for the Chiefs, was a two-time Pro Bowler and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 1990.

Joe Alt's older brother, Mark Alt, played in the NHL for four seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last offensive tackle selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft was Central Michigan's Eric Fisher, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

Joe Alt, 6'9" and 321 pounds, was pegged as a high draft pick early in his career at Notre Dame. He started 33 consecutive games at left offensive tackle to close out his college career and will be tasked with protecting the blind side of $262 million Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert.

Joe Alt 2023 Stats Category Alt OT Rank PFF Grade 90.7 1st Run Block Snaps 344 T-108th Run Block Grade 86.5 5th Pass Block Snaps 368 T-155th Pass Block Grade 91.2 2nd Sacks Allowed 1 T-32nd Hurries Allowed 2 T-2nd QB Hits Allowed 2 T-75th *All stats courtesy of PFF

"Long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins," wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein in his pre-draft evaluation. "Alt plays a disciplined brand of football, avoiding penalties and working with fluid transitions from entry to sustain to finish as a run blocker ... Alt clearly has the talent to become a Day 1 starter on the left side, but he’ll need to clean up his habit of leaning forward, or he could be in for some bumpy action early on."

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.