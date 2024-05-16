Highlights Quentin Johnston faces a new opportunity as WR1 for the Chargers after roster changes, supported by the GM's confidence.

The start of Quentin Johnston’s career has been far from what most imagined it would be. The TCU standout was dominant in college, playing a major role in their path to a National Championship Game appearance. While the result of that game wasn’t pretty, the consensus opinion surrounding Johnston is that he would quickly find success in the NFL.

Johnston’s situation became more complicated on draft night after the Los Angeles Chargers selected him. It paired Johnston with a prolific young quarterback in Justin Herbert, but placed him behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the depth chart.

This made life difficult for Johnston. Even after Williams’ injury, Johnston failed to secure the WR2 spot in L.A. He only caught 38 of his 67 targets, and found the end zone just twice. Now in a vastly different situation, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is confident Johnston will “launch” in his sophomore season.

New Situation in the Chargers' WR Room

With the top receivers gone, Johnston now takes the reins

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Be it a necessary roster shakeup or a bode of confidence in the 22-year-old Johnston, the Chargers’ receiving room has seen a complete overhaul. Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, while Mike Williams found his way to the New York Jets after being released.

This leaves Johnston and Joshua Palmer as Herbert’s main targets who carried over from last year. They’re also joined by Ladd McConkey, the Georgia wide receiver who the Chargers selected with the 34th pick in April’s draft. The three form a young trio with plenty to prove.

After a bad season, it’s easy to forget all the upside that comes with a certain prospect. At this time last year, many viewed Johnston as a perfect option for Herbert in the passing game. He was selected in a row with three other dynamic prospects, all of whom proved themselves early on in their careers.

2023 Draft First-Round Wide Receivers Rookie Stats Player Team Picked Catches Receiving Yards TDs Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 20th 63 628 4 Quentin Johnston Chargers 21st 38 431 2 Zay Flowers Ravens 22nd 77 858 5 Jordan Addison Vikings 23rd 70 911 10

Hortiz continued to advocate for Johnston, even beyond just saying he expects a jump in performance. Hortiz went on the Up and Adams Show and claimed that Johnston can “do some rare things for a player his size.”

This isn’t just blind faith from Hortiz, as Johnston has backed these comments in the past.

Johnston, who stands at 6’3", 220 pounds, showed flashes of elite speed and playmaking ability for someone of his stature while in college. It’s foolish to think that’s all disappeared in just one year.

Personal and Team Development

Both Johnston and the Chargers are likely to have progressed

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ignoring all the outside factors, it’s a simple fact that receivers usually progress after their first season. Teams draft players with their development in mind, which sometimes means adjusting after an unspectacular first year.

Players like D.J. Moore, Michael Pittman Jr, and DeAndre Hopkins all saw major boosts in performance in their second season.

Beyond just Johnston, the Chargers have a brand-new outlook this season. After going 5-12 last year, they brought in Jim Harbaugh to be their new head coach. Harbaugh, fresh off a national title as Michigan’s head coach, has led a team to the Super Bowl before.

If someone has to be trusted with getting the most out of a player, Harbaugh is a great option. He’s seen what Johnston is capable of, as Harbaugh’s Wolverines were torched by Johnston in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

Johnston caught six passes that day, turning them into 163 yards and one touchdown en route to a 51-45 victory. Harbaugh, a former quarterback, surely had this in mind when examining the roster before putting pen to paper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Johnston's TCU and Harbaugh's Michigan combined for 96 points in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, which is a Fiesta Bowl record (per Fiesta Bowl).

Johnston isn’t locked in as the team’s top option, but he’s the favorite as things stand. McConkey and Palmer are both talented pass-catchers, but neither one was a first-round pick.

The Chargers are committed to making it work with Johnston, and Hortiz seems to believe that the talent is there.

Only time will tell if Johnston can return to his college form during his time in a Chargers uniform. Year one may have gone poorly, but he’s set up for success this time around.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise.