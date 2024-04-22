Highlights The Chargers face a challenging offseason with key players departing, leading to pressure on new GM Joe Hortiz to make impactful draft picks.

To address gaps in offensive production, it is crucial for the Chargers to acquire a top-notch wide receiver in the forthcoming NFL Draft.

While the team has made some positive acquisitions, trading their 5th pick for multiple selections might be a strategic move to address overall roster needs.

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new era of the franchise with new head coach Jim Harbaugh, first-year GM Joe Hortiz, and a fresh slate of offensive weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert to throw to.

Oftentimes with major life changes, such as moving from the Baltimore Ravens' Director of Player Personnel into a general manager role just three months prior to the NFL Draft, the way we feel and the way we think commonly changes. For Hortiz, now with the Chargers, he's already experiencing the peaks of stress that come with the task of building an NFL roster.

As he told ESPN, the first-year GM is quite literally losing sleep with the draft just over the horizon:

Once I got the job, other GMs would ask me, 'Hey, have you woken up at 3 a.m. just because yet?' Like, your mind is spinning and you just can't go back to sleep. I'm like, 'No, that hasn't happened yet.' Then once we left the combine, it just does -- you don't sleep as much as you did in the past because something pops in your head and you start thinking, early in the morning, and you're rolling.

Breaking news: NFL general managers are human too.

While it's not too uncommon for front office members to go through the emotional highs and lows that come with an NFL offseason and the NFL Draft, the Chargers have a particularly tricky road ahead of them.

After losing several key pieces to free agency this offseason, Hortiz practically needs to hit on the team's top draft picks in order to remain competitive in 2024.

Hortiz and the Chargers Have Had a Busy Offseason

Los Angeles has several needs heading into the draft

For starters, the Chargers are going to be without the majority of their offensive production from last season. Austin Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders, Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, and Mike Williams was released before eventually signing with the New York Jets.

Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receivers on Depth Chart Player 2023 Receptions 2023 Receiving Yards Quentin Johnston 38 431 Joshua Palmer 38 581 Derius Davis 15 66 Simi Fehoko 1 9

The need for a wide receiver is dire, and whether the team decides to acquire one via trade, or hold out hope that Marvin Harrsion Jr. falls to No. 5, where the Chargers are set to make their first selection, is yet to be determined.

That being said, the team has been open publicly about listening to offers for the No. 5 pick. While acquiring an abundance of draft capital might make more sense depending on who falls to them during the draft, the franchise has had massive success picking fifth in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Losing Mike Williams is going to sting the Chargers' big-play potential. Williams is the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top ten in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022.

Two of the greatest Chargers of all time were selected with the No. 5 pick: LaDainian Tomlinson and Junior Seau. Of course, nothing is a guarantee in the NFL, but this could be a good omen if J.J. McCarthy sneaks into the top five, allowing L.A. a chance to grab Harrison Jr. and instantly provide Herbert with a WR1.

However, it hasn't all been bad for the Chargers' front office in 2024, as the team added Hayden Hurst as a pass-catching tight end and bolstered the RB room with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to replace the services of Ekeler.

Los Angeles Chargers' Draft Picks Round Overall 1 5th 2 37th 3 69th 4 105th 4 110th 5 140th 6 181st 7 225th 7 253rd

The Chargers have plenty of ammo to work with, but trading the No. 5 pick on draft day might not be the worst idea if they can get at least another lower first-round pick this year and a pair of day-two picks in exchange. The team has several holes to fill, and with a franchise quarterback already set in stone, maybe reaching for one shiny new toy compared to three or four depth pieces is a risk the Chargers can't take at this point in time.

Only time will tell, as the NFL Draft is set to get started this Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

