Highlights New Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is ready to put his 'storm' of injuries behind him.

When healthy, Dobbins was a great asset for the Baltimore Ravens under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who is now the Chargers' OC.

Los Angeles has some insurance in the event Dobbins misses time, but he is their best shot at finally giving Justin Herbert an effective ground game.

The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from a number of offensive stars this offseason, including Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. They found a replacement for Ekeler on the free agent market in oft-injured running back J.K. Dobbins, who is ready to make those woes a thing of the past.

When speaking with reporters on Monday afternoon, the former Baltimore Ravens second-round pick said he is fully healthy again and intends to be moving forward:

You got the injury-prone [label] out there, but I think the storm is over with... I think I'm going to take off now. There'll be no setbacks, and this injury-prone thing will be gone out the window.

Dobbins played 30 snaps last season before tearing his Achilles on a second-and-goal reception in the third quarter of Baltimore's Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans. The year prior, he appeared in only nine games (including playoffs) while dealing with complications from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2021 preseason.

Dobbins Has Been Great When Healthy

He has averaged nearly 6.0 yards per carry in his career

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Thus far, Dobbins has appeared in 24 of a possible 67 regular season contests in his four professional campaigns, and just nine of 51 since his rookie year. Even then, he was still able to flash the talent that made him the 55th overall selection in 2020 over an outstanding four-game stretch two seasons back.

J.K. Dobbins Last Healthy Four-Game Stretch Game Carries Rush Yards Yards Per Carry 2022 Week 14 15 120 8.0 2022 Week 15 13 125 9.6 2022 Week 16 12 59 4.9 2022 Week 17 17 93 5.5 Totals 57 397 7.0

That run came under the same offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh brought with him to Los Angeles. The identity Harbaugh and Roman have worked to establish all offseason fits Dobbins' mantra, giving him confidence he can replicate his performance in Hollywood:

People all around know that it's a high risk, high reward type thing... But I think everyone around the league knows that whenever I am on the field, the numbers don't lie.

The Chargers have given themselves a buffer of sorts if Dobbins can't regain form. They signed his Ravens running mate, Gus Edwards, in free agency and stole Kimani Vidal with a sixth-round selection in last week's NFL Draft. Isaiah Spiller, a fourth-rounder taken by the previous front office, also remains on the roster. But no member of that trio is as talented as Dobbins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a rookie in 2020, J.K. Dobbins led all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0). The only players in the league to post higher averages were Lamar Jackson (6.3) and Kyler Murray (6.2). If he qualified in 2022—he was 19 carries shy—Dobbins would have tied Khalil Herbert for the most yards per carry (5.7) by any running back that season as well.

Had his checkered injury history not existed, Dobbins would likely not have been allowed to depart Baltimore, let alone made to wait a month after the legal tampering period opened to find his next home.

If he truly can put a full slate together, he could be the anchor of Justin Herbert's first quality rushing attack and be among the league leaders in rushing yards next season.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.