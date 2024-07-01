Highlights Joshua Palmer is the most experienced returning player for the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver position.

With the departure of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Palmer's role is expected to grow.

Palmer's established chemistry with his quarterback and the team's lack of investment at WR could mean the fourth-year vet is poised for a big season.

At just 24 years old, Joshua Palmer isn't somebody who would generally take on a veteran role. But with the revamping of the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver room, he's now the most experienced returning player at wideout.

Still, with the hire of Jim Harbaugh, this offseason is a learning experience for everybody. The fourth-year receiver discussed as much with Chargers.com, saying that everyone still has plenty of figuring out left to do:

We're taking shape. We have a lot of different personalities and a lot of different guys. Only a couple guys are back from last season so everyone is fairly new and we're all learning each other.

In his third season in 2023, Palmer played in 10 games and tallied 38 receptions for 531 yards and two touchdowns. His role is expected to grow larger heading into 2024.

Related Chargers WR Pines After Departed Teammates: 'It's Definitely Different' The Chargers pass catcher is set for a bigger role in 2024, but will miss having his former teammates around him in Los Angeles.

Palmer is the De Facto Top Option

Proven production, chemistry, and talent could make the WR a surprise success

Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Palmer also spoke about the effect that Harbaugh has had on the guys in the building since coming on as the new head coach early in the offseason:

Locked in. Very disciplined. Everybody wants to do the right thing. So I think the biggest thing is that we're all making sure we're on the same page.. He's been fun. He's a pretty straightforward guy so he says what he means and he means what he says.

Most notable of the departures from the 2023 Chargers receiver room were Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Both wideouts were dependable contributors to the offense when healthy, but carried too big of a price tag for the new regime to build around. Palmer discussed how those absences have affected him:

It was definitely different for me and I can only speak for myself. Definitely different when you're used to having your two best friends out there and now they are not. But they're nothing but a phone call away and I'm ready to move forward.

With both starters now gone, Palmer is expected to be a top target for this offense. And while that may concern people based on name-value, the wideout put together a solid campaign that didn't receive as much attention due to missed time from injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Palmer averaged 64.2 yards per game when starting at WR in 2023, which would have been the 25th-highest average in the league.

Those numbers also came in an offense that missed Justin Herbert for four games. While there have been plenty of additions to the offense, Palmer should see an increased role, and has a strong chance to open the season as the team's No. 1 wideout in front of second-year man Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey.

While his play will determine whether he hangs onto that role, the Chargers didn't invest a lot in filling out the depth chart. Instead, they added a variety of budget options and rookies who may need time to get acclimated to the league.

For an experienced receiver like Palmer, who already has established chemistry with his quarterback, that means there is an easy pathway to production this season.

Source: Chargers.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.