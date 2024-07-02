Highlights New head coach Jim Harbaugh made major offensive moves for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie wide receiver, Ladd McConkey, is set up to play a big role with the team in 2024.

Star quarterback Justin Herbert spoke about how his rookie wide receiver understands the scheme like a veteran would.

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the 2024 season with high hopes after hiring one of the best football minds in the sport, Jim Harbaugh, as the team's new head coach. There has been a massive personnel regrouping on the Chargers' roster, which looks completely different than it did in 2023, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

When Harbaugh took over for Brandon Staley back in January, he decided to get cheaper on offense and traded away star wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. Veteran pass catcher Mike Williams was cut from the roster and later signed a contract with the New York Jets in free agency.

The departure of the two veteran pass catchers creates an opportunity for rookie wide receiver, Ladd McConkey, to make an immediate impact on the offense. McConkey was the team's second round pick out of Georgia and is viewed as a shifty slot receiver who could emerge as one of the teams' top receiving targets in 2024.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert spoke recently about McConkey and how the rookie is learning the offense at a rapid speed (via ESPN):

He’s just picked up the offense so easily. It’s like he’s been a four- or five-year vet. He understands the game.

In Herbert, the Chargers have what most teams in the NFL would give up almost anything to have: a top five franchise quarterback. The Oregon product set multiple rookie records with the team in 2020, and will continue to ascend as a star under the new Harbaugh regime.

Justin Herbert Needs McConkey to Step Up

The second round pick out of Georgia will be a crucial piece in the Chargers offense

While most didn't expect McConkey to get a chance at a WR1 role in the NFL, he will have every opportunity to fight for that job this summer. While he's not huge at 6'0" and 186 pounds, McConkey makes up for it with flat line 4.39 speed, as well as quickness and elite route running. He should quickly become one of Herbert's go-to guys running routes over the middle from the slot.

McConkey will be joined in the receiving corps by Josh Palmer, who will also see an increased role in the offense in 2024. The team will also need help from wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who had a very disappointing rookie season with the team in 2023.

He did showed flashes of the type of player he might become at times. Johnston is a big, physical player who excels at creating yards after the catch, a playing style that should fit well in the new offensive scheme.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his career as an NFL QB, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had more career rushing yards (2,787) than Bo Jackson did (2,782).

The team also brought in a pair of former Baltimore Ravens RBs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to help replace Austin Ekeler, who signed with the Washington Commanders during free agency.

Both of these backs have experience playing for the new Chargers offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, when all three were in Baltimore from 2020-2022, and will play big roles in Harbaugh's run-heavy offensive scheme.

The Chargers will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign, where the team finished the year with a 5-12 record. Harbaugh's team will likely be eyeing a Wild Card spot in the playoffs in 2024, which would be an encouraging way to start the official rebuild of the franchise.

