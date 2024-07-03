Highlights Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's arrival portends a concerted effort to improve Justin Herbert's running game support.

Herbert has quickly adapted to the new system, impressing teammates with his knowledge and leadership.

Expect the Los Angeles Chargers to prioritize the rushing attack, with new signings Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins spearheading a deep backfield rotation.

The Los Angeles Chargers are about to enter a new era of football.

New head coach Jim Harbaugh is coming off a national title in the College Football Championship with the University of Michigan, and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman has gone on the record saying his goal is to give franchise quarterback Justin Herbert "a great running game", per Ari Meirov.

After years of leading the Baltimore Ravens to league-leading rushing totals, Roman and Harbaugh's system will be a new adventure for Herbert, who is used to having to post gaudy passing totals to keep his team in games.

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman, who spent four years with Roman on the Ravens, has been impressed with Herbert's acumen and mentality. While being interviewed by Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Bozeman noted that Herbert has picked up the new offensive system quickly, and seems comfortable with all the changes the coaching staff is trying to implement:

"He acts like he's been in the system for 10 years. He dives so deep into the system and knew it so well before anyone else could even grasp it. It's been impressive to see him put people in the right positions and just elevate people around him."

Though the Chargers suffered a number of personnel losses this offseason, expectations are high for the team in Herbert and Harbaugh's first season together in L.A.

Chargers Will Ask Herbert to Play Support Instead of Hero

Expect the Chargers to rank top-five in rushing attempts next season

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, Roman made sure to point out that the Chargers haven't exactly been proficient at providing Herbert with running-game support.

Quite frankly, it felt like he was understating the fact that Los Angeles hasn't had a prolific rushing attack in quite some time. Over the last three seasons, the Chargers haven't ranked higher than 21st in the league in rushing yards per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The San Francisco 49ers ran for more yards than all but one team during Harbaugh and Roman's tenure from 2011-2014. Roman also called more run plays than any other team during his four-year stint with the Ravens (2019-2022).

During his tenure in Baltimore, the Ravens led the league in rushing yards per game (175.2), with a difference of more than 30 yards between them and the next closest team. A huge part of that was Roman's affinity for multiple back formations and pre-snap motions, but Lamar Jackson's scrambling ability also created a lot of those yards.

The last time Roman and Harbaugh teamed up was for four years with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014). In that stretch, the 49ers were second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (139.3), due in part, again, to their quarterback's mobility (Kaepernick).

Harbaugh & Roman 49ers Rush Offense, 2011-2014 Stat 49ers NFL Rank Rush Yards 8,912 2nd Rush Attempts 1,965 3rd Yards/Attempt 4.5 T-6th Rush TDs 59 T-6th

Of course, Harbaugh is a long-time NFL quarterback himself, and he's sparked many quarterback breakouts in his time as a coach: Colin Kaepernick, Andrew Luck, and J.J. McCarthy all saw their stock skyrocket once Harbaugh took them under his wing.

Nevertheless, Harbaugh has always prioritized an efficient offense. This year at Michigan, the Wolverines had a strong split of their offensive production coming from the air and on the ground: they averaged 213.7 passing yards per game, compared to 169.1 rushing yards.

Herbert has some mobility, though he's one of the most prodigious pocket passers in the NFL. Roman has acknowledged that Herbert's skill set is different from previous quarterbacks he and Harbaugh have coached, which could mean fewer RPOs and more drop back passing than a Roman-led offense is used to.

Regardless of exactly what plays get drawn up, though, expect the Chargers to make a concerted effort to take some pressure off Herbert's shoulders. The team signed Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins this offseason - both familiar with Roman from their time in Baltimore - to serve as part of a deep running back committee.

If Herbert can adapt to this new brand of football as quickly as Bozeman claims, the Chargers should be able to take a step forward after a disappointing 2023 season.

Source: Eric Smith

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.