Highlights Herbert's foot injury may be more serious than expected, leading to uncertainty about his status for Week 1.

Luis Perez, an experienced QB alternative, signed, implying Herbert's delayed rehab.

Perez's successful UFL season may offer a reliable backup solution for the Chargers.

Is there trouble in paradise? At least, more so than the Los Angeles Chargers are letting on?

That could very well be the case.

During the first week of training camp at The Bolt in El Segundo, California, L.A.'s most precious asset, franchise QB Justin Herbert, went down with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. The team later announced that the ailment would require Herbert to wear a walking boot for two weeks, followed by a "gradual" return to play ramp-up period of unknown length.

The most important part of that tweet is the fact that the team is supposedly operating under the "expectation" that Herbert will be ready to go for Week 1.

However, reports that they signed UFL superstar QB Luis Perez to a deal late on Tuesday would certainly point towards the strong possibility that Herbert will not be ready to start the season on September 8 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Related NFL Training Camp Injury Report: Every Major Injury in 2024 & Why It Matters Key players suffering injuries in training camp is the furthest from ideal. Here's how NFL teams can deal with those absences in 2024.

Herbert's Recovery Could Take Longer Than L.A. Has Let On

Teams that expect their QB to be ready for Week 1 don't make this type of signing this late

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The team also indicated that this is just the second lower body injury of Herbert's career, which can be looked at as a positive or a negative. The positive is that he doesn't have as much wear and tear down there, but the negative is that he doesn't have as much experience with lower body rehab regimens, which can be daunting.

The Chargers also didn't disclose exactly what the injury was to Herbert's plantar fascia, which means it could be any number of issues. The fact that he's required to wear a walking boot would indicate that it's at least somewhat serious, but likely not a tear, which would take at least two months to heal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2020, Justin Herbert has made 62 starts while missing just six games. Only four QBs have made more starts over that span than the Chargers signal caller, which speaks to his availability and toughness.

However, if it's plantar fascitis, which is the most common issue involving the plantar fascia, it could take only a few weeks to heal up fully... but it could also take a few months. Plantar fascia injuries are notorious for their nagging nature, sometimes causing a player pain and discomfort for months on end.

One would have to assume that Herbert is dealing with something like plantar fascitis based on the recovery time, but more so due to the fact that they went out and got a more proven backup plan than Easton Stick under center with the acquisition of UFL star Luis Perez.

It seems increasingly likely that Herbert will not be quite ready for Week 1, and either Stick or Perez will have to make at least one spot start. Herbert's tough, so he won't remain out too long, but it's entirely possible that he's forced to play through some pain in 2024 due to the heel problem, which would not be ideal for his first year under Jim Harbaugh.

Who Is Luis Perez?

The QB was arguably the best player in the UFL last year

To the few that were dialed in on the XFL and UFL over the last couple of seasons, Luis Perez will be a familiar name. To the other 90 percent of NFL fans, not so much.

He began his college career in 2013 at Southwestern community college in Chula Vista, California, where he was a walk-on, having never played varsity football in high school. After impressing, he transferred to Texas A&M-Commerce, a school that competed in Division II, in 2015.

Perez continued to find success in Northeastern Texas. In 2016 and 2017, he was named First-Team All-Lone Star Conference. The 2017 season was really his crowning achievement, as he threw 46 TDs on top of First-Team All-American honors, the Div. II National Championship, and the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is Div. II's equivalent of the Heisman.

However, those accomplishments were not enough to get him drafted into the NFL in 2018, and he subsequently signed with the Rams after performing well following an invitation to their rookie mini-camp. However, that was just the first in a long line of short pit stops for Perez:

Rams in 2018: Signed in May, played in preseason, released in September.

Birmingham Iron in 2018: Drafted into the AAF and played eight games before the league folded.

Eagles in 2019: Signed in April, waived in May.

Lions in 2019: Signed in August, waived four days later.

Rams in 2022: Signed in July, released in August.

In between his cup of coffee in the Motor City and his return to the Rams, Perez also played for two XFL teams and a UFL team, though he didn't stick with any of them.

Then, in 2023, Perez was drafted by the Vegas Vipers of the new XFL, who promptly traded him to the Arlington Renegades, where the QB really made his name. First, he led his team to the 2023 XFL Championship, earning Championship Game MVP honors in the process. Then, in 2024, he showed he was a cut above the rest in the newly-formed UFL, leading the fledgling league in passing yards and TDs, among others.

Perez 2024 UFL QB Ranks Category Perez Rank Yards/Game 230.8 1st Completions 225 1st Completion % 67.0 2nd TDs 18 1st INTs 4 5th Passer Rating 99.4 1st PFF Grade 89.0 1st

Perez has shown that he can put up big numbers, but more importantly, that he's a winner. Even if he hasn't been on the biggest stages, he has won on the stages he's been given, boasting a Division II title and an XFL championship.

This late in the game, it might be tough for him to wrangle the QB2 job away from Easton Stick, but his signing certainly points to the possibility that he might be called into action for Jim Harbaugh's team sooner rather than later.

Interestingly, Harbaugh and run-obsessed offensive coordinator Greg Roman's creation of a revamped and potent rushing attack for 2024 could end up being far more important than they had anticipated for however long Herbert is sidelined.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.