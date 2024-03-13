Highlights The Chargers cut Mike Williams to save $20 million in cap space, but the move still carries a $12.4M dead cap hit.

Williams struggled with injuries, but is still an economical option for other teams.

Several teams will be interested in Williams thanks to his low cost and production when healthy.

The Los Angeles Chargers cut wide receiver Mike Williams to clear roughly $20 million in cap space on their way to financial compliance, according to Adam Schefter. The move also carries a $12.4 million dead cap hit for this upcoming season. Despite the $30 million bump to the 2024 salary cap, the Chargers still needed to make the move to get under the $255.4 million ceiling.

Last offseason, they restructured the contracts of Williams, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack. This offseason required an even bigger cost-cutting maneuver. In essence, the Chargers chose Mack over Williams. The wide receiver has suffered a number of injuries over the last two seasons, including a torn ACL in Week 3 of last season. He becomes an interesting, economical ball winner for teams needing a big target at wide receiver.

Los Angeles Continues the Jim Harbaugh Makeover

The Chargers are clearing the wreckage from former general manager Tom Telesco

The former first-round selection by the Chargers in 2017 totaled 309 career catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in his seven seasons with the franchise. He and Allen formed one of the most formidable, yet fragile, receiver duos in the league.

Williams' last 1,000-yard season came in 2021 when he piled up 1,146 yards, nine touchdowns, and 15.1 yards per target. Since then, he has struggled to stay on the field. In 2022, he recorded just 895 yards, 63 receptions, and just four touchdowns.

The move to cut Williams doesn’t come as a surprise considering he came with a $32 million cap hit if he stayed on the Chargers roster for 2024. However, that makes life a bit harder for Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert, who already lacked consistent weapons before the losses of Williams and running back Austin Ekeler.

Williams Hits Free Agency

The big-framed wide receiver becomes a strong, economical option for a WR-starved league

Even though Williams has struggled to stay healthy, he’s only 29 and his numbers on a per-target basis still show promise. In 2022, he managed a 67.7 catch rate (the second highest of his career), 14.2 yards per catch, and a 59.1 success rate when targeted (second highest as well).

Teams that aren’t on a large financial hook like the Chargers will be circling Williams with interest.

The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, will happily scoop up Williams for the veteran’s minimum, giving Patrick Mahomes a deep threat and ball winner in the red zone. The same holds true for the Baltimore Ravens, who could be losing Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.

Other teams like the New York Jets and Houston Texans will also be interested in Williams. Essentially, any team with a chance to win that posseses a quality quarterback should be at least inquiring about Williams, who represents one of the best economical receiver options on the market.

