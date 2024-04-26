Highlights Justin Herbert was essentially untouchable in trade talks due to his age, talent, and long-term contract.

There were rumors that both the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings inquired about Herbert's availability.

The Patriots drafted Drake Maye, and the Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy.

During every NFL draft, fans get to see certain rumors come true. Sometimes, they also get to hear about teams attempting to trade for players, only to be rebuffed, and that is what happened to the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings when they asked the Los Angeles Chargers about the availability of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Here's what ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out not long before the Chargers drafted Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 overall on Thursday night.

In recent weeks, both the Patriots and Vikings reached out to the Chargers to see if they had any interest in trading QB Justin Herbert, per league sources. The answer was, very quickly, 'a flat no.'

Herbert is not the kind of player who would ever be available for trade. The franchise signal-caller is not only still young at 26 years old, but he is also signed to a long-term deal. In 2023, Herbert inked a five-year extension worth $262.5 million.

Coach Jim Harbaugh Has Talked About How Highly He Thinks of J.J. McCarthy

But Justin Herbert is the kind of QB coaches dream about

Minnesota and New England may have thought Herbert could be available because the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh, who is coming off a national championship at Michigan with J.J. McCarthy as his quarterback. McCarthy was available in this year's draft.

1st Round QBs 2024 NFL Draft Selection Player New Team 1 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 2 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 3 Drake Maye New England Patriots 8 Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 10 JJ McCarthy Minnesota Vikings 12 Bo Nix Denver Broncos

Still, Herbert was considered to be one of the main reasons that Harbaugh was willing to take the Chargers job in the first place. He is an almost perfect example of the kind of player teams want to build around. Plus, as Schefter notes, trading him would result in a huge cap hit:

Not only do the Chargers love Herbert, but they also would have had to take on a $63.5 million cap charge for the coming season at a time they have $32.3 million of cap space.

Things also worked out fine for the Patriots and the Vikings' quarterback searches during the draft. The Patriots selected Drake Maye out of North Carolina, and the Vikings selected the Harbaugh-approved McCarthy after trading up for the 10th pick.

