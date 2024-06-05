Highlights Quentin Johnston's rookie season was underwhelming with key drops and a below-average catch rate.

With the departure of key pass catchers, Johnston needs to step up in 2024 to prevent another disappointing season.

New WR coach Sanjay Lal believes Johnston has improved and is vital to the Chargers' offense, offering a clean slate.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Chargers had a tumultuous 2024 offseason that saw a variety of playmakers come and go, but the loss of several key pass catchers dominated headlines.

With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler all at QB Justin Herbert's disposal, Los Angeles had brought in another highly-touted wide receiver, Quentin Johnston, to pair with the trio, hopefully alleviating some of the pressure from their WR1 and WR2. Unfortunately for L.A., Johnston's rookie season was incredibly underwhelming and the TCU product is set to see a major increase in snap count after the departure of his peers in the WR room.

The 6'4", 215-pound receiver finished his rookie season in 2023 with 431 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions. Not exactly the level of production that deserves the "bust" title, but these were disappointing numbers for someone who was selected No. 21 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quentin Johnston 2023 Stats Stat Johnston Receptions 38 Receiving Yards 431 Receiving TDs 2 Yards Per Catch 11.3 Success Rate 47.8% Drop Percentage 4.5% ADOT 12.9

There were several moments throughout Johnston's rookie season where he seemed just a step too slow or nervous in the big 3rd or 4th down moments, but he made a name for himself for all the wrong reasons with several key drops in 2023.

Johnston had a 56.7% catch rate in 2023, which ranks 171st out of 197 qualifying receivers, and had a 4.5% drop percentage. While a 4.5% drop percentage isn't much to write home about considering players like Tyreek Hill, who led the league in receiving yards in 2023, posted a 7.0% drop percentage.

However, Johnston's drops were at crucial moments and cost his team several possessions, most notably his drop in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers that appeared to be a game-winning throw when it left Herbert's hands in the final moments of the game.

Johnston recently spoke to reporters and claimed he has been working incredibly hard to avoid the mistakes he made as a rookie:

At the catch-point, taking my eyes off of it. I look it all the way in. I feel like it was a lack of focus all together. It was straight-up unacceptable. I always kind of go back to that moment when I step back out on practice or if I'm feeling a certain type of way at practice, I always go back to that. OK, if I take a day off here, it'll kind of correlate or wind down into a game like that, which, obviously, I do not want again.

The Chargers' Offense Needs Johnston To Make a Second-Year Leap

With a new head coach and WR coach, Johnston has a clean slate entering the 2024 season

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have several capable receivers still present on the roster, including 2024 draftee Ladd McConkey out of Georgia, but there is not a clear-cut No. 1 option for Herbert to seek out. At least not yet.

Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart - WR Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String 4th String WR Joshua Palmer D.J. Chark Jr. Simi Fehoko Leon Johnson III WR Quentin Johnston Derius Davis Cornelius Johnson Jaylen Johnson WR Ladd McConkey Brenden Rice Jaelen Gill N/A Via ESPN

The Chargers' front office has already gone out of their way to publicly discuss their belief in the second-year wideout, and the presence of a new WR coach could make all the difference.

Sanjay Lal has an abundance of NFL experience, most recently working with Tyler Locket and DK Metcalf during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, and already loves what he is seeing with Johnston during OTAs:

He's got a lot of juice. He almost bounds when he runs. Working on his body positioning is one of the biggest things that we've done. He's really improved some of his stop-type of routes, like keeping his shoulders over his feet longer and not looking early. That's a big jump he's made so far.

Furthermore, Lal stated he sees no point in harping on the past as he wasn't present to understand the full weight of the circumstances Johnston was in throughout his rookie campaign:

I wasn't coaching him. I wasn't here. I don't know the circumstances. To take a player back to that, especially if it's a negative, I don't see any purpose going forward.

Johnston will be competing with Joshua Palmer and D.J. Chark Jr. for targets in 2024, and the TCU product certainly has all the tangibles necessary to succeed at the professional level. If he doesn't put things together in 2023 and put his dropped passes behind him, both Johnston and the Chargers' offense could be in for another long, dreadful season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Quentin Johnston's TCU squad and his new head coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan team combined for 96 points in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, which is a Fiesta Bowl record (per Fiesta Bowl ).

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise.