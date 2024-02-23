Highlights Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman are ready to usher in a new era of Los Angeles Chargers football with their run-first approach to offense.

The two coaches previously produced the NFL's second-best rushing attack together with the San Francisco 49ers.

Roman wants to give Justin Herbert more open throwing lanes and more time in the pocket with a diverse offensive play sheet.

The Los Angeles Chargers are about to enter a new era of football.

New head coach Jim Harbaugh is coming off a national title in the College Football Championship with the University of Michigan, and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman has gone on the record saying his goal is to give franchise quarterback Justin Herbert "a great running game", per Ari Meirov.

Disregarding the tremendous amount of shade being thrown at previous Chargers play callers and running back Austin Ekeler, Roman is correct that Los Angeles hasn't had a prolific rushing attack in quite some time. Over the last three seasons, the Chargers have never ranked higher than 21st in the league in rushing yards per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers ran for more yards than all but one team during Harbaugh and Roman's tenure from 2011-2014. Roman also called more run plays than anyone during his four-year sting with the Ravens (2019-2022).

After years of leading the Baltimore Ravens to league-leading rushing totals, can Roman continue to work his magic in L.A.?

Roman has a lengthy history as a run-first play caller

Harbaugh displayed rush-first instincts during Michigan's National Title run

Harbaugh is a long-time NFL quarterback himself, and he's sparked many quarterback breakouts in his time as a coach: Colin Kaepernick, Andrew Luck, and J.J. McCarthy all saw their stock skyrocket once Harbaugh took them under his wing.

Nevertheless, Harbaugh has always prioritized an efficient offense. This year at Michigan, the Wolverines had a near-even split of their offensive production coming from the air and on the ground: they averaged 213.7 passing yards per game, compared to 169.1 rushing yards.

Roman, who called the most rushing plays in the league over his four-year stretch with the Ravens (2019-2022), told reporters on Thursday:

I think in this league, you can really, really help dictate the defenses if you have a strong running attack. If you really talk to most defensive coordinators in this league and got 'em off to the side when they're playing a really good running team, they're sweating a little bit. They're sleeping a little less that week.

During his tenure in Baltimore, the Ravens led the league in rushing yards per game (175.2), with a difference of more than 30 yards between them and the next closest team. A huge part of that was Roman's affinity for multiple back formations and pre-snap motions, but Lamar Jackson's scrambling ability also created a lot of those yards.

The last time Roman and Harbaugh teamed up was for four years with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014). In that stretch, the 49ers were second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (139.3), due in part, again, to their quarterback's mobility (Kaepernick).

Harbaugh 49ers Rush Offense 2011-2014 Category 49ers Rank Rush Yards 8,912 2nd Rush Attempts 1,965 3rd Yards/Attempt 4.5 T-6th Rush TDs 59 T-6th

Herbert has some mobility, though he's one of the most prodigious pocket passers in the NFL. Roman acknowledged that Herbert's skill set is different from previous quarterbacks he and Harbaugh have coached, which should mean fewer RPOs and more drop back passing than a Roman-led offense is used to.

The Chargers are offering the third-shortest odds to land star RB Saquon Barkley this offseason. If they were, in fact, able to acquire the Pro Bowl back, it would make Roman's dreams of a "great running game" all the more realistic.

Even if they can't get the cream of the free agent RB crop in Barkley, as long as the Chargers bring in any competent replacement for Ekeler, who is due to depart in free agency this offseason, it'll likely be hard for them to go wrong on offense. With Roman calling the plays and Herbert executing them, L.A. should be playing must-watch football next season.

