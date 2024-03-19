Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers face key losses with Ekeler, Allen, and Williams departing.

Los Angeles added Edwards, Dissly, and Hurst to bolster the offense.

The Chargers have options in free agency & the trade market to strengthen their offense around Justin Herbert.

Following a forgettable 5-12 campaign in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers began rebuilding their offense under new head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Early this offseason, the Chargers parted ways with starters Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, and the team will look to get younger offensively around franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

As the offseason progresses, Los Angeles will look to fill these holes on the offensive side of the ball with the remainder of free agency and the NFL Draft. With that in mind, who exactly will Herbert have alongside him on the Chargers' offense in 2024?

Related Austin Ekeler Embraces New Role in Commanders' Backfield Committee What to Expect From Austin Ekeler as he joins Brian Robinson and his former coach Anthony Lynn in Washington.

Chargers Face a Number of Key Losses

Los Angeles will have to fill the holes left by several veterans going into 2024

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers faced their first loss of the offseason when Ekeler signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Washington Commanders. Following the loss of Ekeler, Los Angeles moved on from veteran receiver duo Allen and Williams.

The Chargers elected to release Williams to help aleviate some salary cap pressures and traded Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick soon after.

Along with Ekeler, Williams and Allen, the Chargers also lost tight end Gerald Everett and other key offensive contributors.

Chargers Offseason Offensive Losses Player Position New Team Austin Ekeler RB WAS Gerald Everett TE CHI Keenan Allen WR CHI Mike Williams WR FA Jalen Guyton WR FA Joshua Kelly RB FA

Heading into the new season, the Chargers will look to continue adding depth in their receiving core and backfield. The loss of Pro Bowl trio Allen, Ekeler, and Williams will all be big voids for Los Angeles to fill next to Herbert. Despite the need for depth, the Chargers still managed several key signings in free agency.

Chargers Pair New Additions With Existing Assets Next to Herbert

Los Angeles remained active early in free agency, landing several key contributors

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Following the losses of their skill positions offensively, the Chargers managed to stop the bleeding with the signing of former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards, giving Los Angeles much-needed backfield depth with the loss of RB tandem, Ekeler and Kelly.

Along with the Edwards signing, the Chargers added depth at tight end and across their offensive line as the offseason progresses and the NFL Draft grows closer.

Chargers Offseason Offensive Additions Player Position Gus Edwards RB Will Dissly TE Hayden Hurst TE Bradley Bozeman OL

Along with their new additions, the Chargers have several key contributors remaining offensively. Second-year receiver Quintin Johnston will gear up for a big sophomore campaign following a quiet rookie season behind Allen and Williams. Veteran receiver Josh Palmer also remains in the receiving corps and was a key contributor in 2023, catching 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Losing Mike Williams is going to sting the Chargers' big-play potential. Williams is the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top 10 in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022.

In the backfield, Edwards will join Los Angeles' next to third-year running back, Isaiah Spiller. Spiller was highly touted coming out of Texas A&M and will see his biggest contribution to date with the Chargers' offense in 2024.

As free agency goes on, Los Angeles could be in the running for a number of free agents on the offensive side of the ball, as well as assert themselves as trade suitors for several players on the trade block.

Los Angeles Has Options on the Market To Bolster Offense Going Into 2024

The Chargers could find themselves in play for key players down the stretch of the offseason

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the offseason rolls on, the Chargers have options offensively to bolster their roster and fill holes left by key players, whether that be through trades or in free agency.

In free agency, Los Angeles could look at a number of veterans to provide depth in the receiving corps and backfield to build around Herbert.

Potential Chargers Free Agency Targets Player Position Age Dalvin Cook RB 28 D'Onta Foreman RB 27 Cam Akers RB 24 Matt Brieda RB 29 Michael Thomas WR 31 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 31 Michael Gallup WR 28 Tyler Boyd WR 29

The Chargers have cheap options in free agency at receiver and running back to bolster their offense. The veterans listed above could step into the Chargers' offense and be instant-impact players.

In the trade market, the Chargers should keep a close eye on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Following landing the franchise tag from the Bengals, Higgins requested a trade from Cincinnati and could be moved during the offseason.

Adding Higgins could give the Chargers a true number-one option at receiver, pairing Higgins with Herbert in what would be an exciting quarterback-receiver duo for Harbaugh's offense.

Along with the trade market, Los Angeles will have its eyes set on the NFL Draft. The Chargers hold the fifth-overall pick and could be in the running for some of the top receivers in this year's draft class.

Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. could all be in the running for the Chargers at number five. Harbaugh and his staff have also been linked to the consensus top tight end prospect, Brock Bowers.

As the 2024 season gets closer, time is running out for the Chargers to build around Herbert. Los Angeles remaining active for the remainder of the offseason could land them some big names going into the team's first season under their new head coach. Landing some veteran help as well as help in the draft could increase Herbert and the Chargers' chances of sustained offensive success in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.