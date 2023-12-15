Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers have fired their head coach and general manager after a brutal division loss.

Giff Smith has been named the interim head coach, while JoJo Wooden is the interim general manager.

The team hopes the changes will bring a fresh start to help them finish the 2023 season with some pride.

The Los Angeles Chargers are moving on.

After firing head coach Brandon Staley and longtime general manager Tom Telesco on Friday afternoon following a brutal 63-21 division loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on TNF, the Chargers have tapped outside linebackers coach Giff Smith as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

JoJo Wooden was also elevated to the interim general manager position. Wooden had previously served as the Director of Player Personnel for the team, overseeing the franchise's pro and college scouting departments.

Related Chargers fire HC Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco The Los Angeles Chargers have made wholesale changes by firing their head coach and general manager after a historic divisional loss on TNF.

Who are the new top dogs for the Chargers?

Giff Smith and JoJo Wooden have both spent several seasons with the franchise

55-year-old Giff Smith has a lot of experience in the realm of football and the NFL. He worked as a college assistant from 1991-2009 before breaking into the NFL ranks as the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2010. He then made a stop in Tennessee before joining the San Diego Chargers' staff in 2016 as the defensive line coach, a position he held until 2022, when he was put in charge of the outside linebackers.

L.A. also promoted JoJo Wooden, who is going to have a tougher time filling Tom Telesco's shoes than Smith will filling Staley's tiny pair. Wooden spent 16 years in the New York Jets' personnel system, climbing from Pro Personnel Assistant to Assistant Director, Player Personnel before joining the Chargers' front office in 2013. He has held down his role as Director of Player Personnel in charge of all scouting departments for a decade since then.

These changes could not have come soon enough, as it was clear during the team's 63-21 Thursday night embarrassment that the players had quit on the coaching staff. Promoting a respected and experienced defensive voice like Smith as well as a long-time executive like Wooden were shrewd moves, as they allowed the team to maintain a level of familiarity while also giving the locker room a fresh, new feeling.

After seeing the way the Raiders responded when their head coach, Josh McDaniels, was replaced in-season by a linebackers coach (Antonio Pierce), it wouldn't be surprising to see the Chargers play closer to the level many were expecting from them during preseason over the final three games, even if it is with Easton Stick at the controls.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Adam Schefter