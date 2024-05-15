Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers lead the NFL in 2024 miles traveled at 26,803 miles across 36 time zone changes, even without an international game.

The Washington Commanders have the lowest travel miles with 10,550, aided by proximity to the Ravens.

NFL teams travel with over 180 personnel.

Jim Harbaugh had better prepare his luggage because the Los Angeles Chargers will travel 1,000 more miles than any other NFL team in 2024. They will also cover the most time zones of any team as well (36). Surprisingly, they took the top spot even without a single international game on the books.

Conversely, the Washington Commanders will travel the least, partly thanks to the Baltimore Ravens playing within walking distance. The most traveled team in 2023 (Seattle Seahawks) just barely missed the playoffs. Here’s everything you need to know about all 32 teams' travel demands for the upcoming season.

The Travel Demands of all 32 Teams in 2024

Chargers joined by Dolphins, Seahawks, and Patriots as road warriors

The 26,803 miles covered by Justin Herbert and company includes five trips to the Eastern Time Zone. They could decide to stay on the East Coast for several weeks rather than travel back and forth if the schedule lines up. Meanwhile, 40% of the Commanders' 10,550 miles will be covered in a single trip.

At least the Chargers will supposedly enjoy the fifth-easiest schedule based on opponents' winning percentage. Only the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers have it easier. Of course, predicting the difficulty of a schedule can be erratic based on injuries.

2024 NFL Teams Travel Team Total Miles Average Miles Per Trip Time Zones Chargers 26,803 2,978 36 Dolphins 25,869 2,874 16 Seahawks 25,797 3,227 28 Patriots 2,5071 2,785 26 49ers 24,575 3,071 28 Rams 24,263 3,032 26 Raiders 23,345 2,593 34 Eagles 22,756 2,528 12 Jets 22,397 2,2397 24 Packers 22,209 2,776 16 Jaguars 22,075 2,207 20 Panthers 21,288 2,365 26 Cardinals 21,064 2,633 26 Broncos 19,670 2,185 26 Bears 19,558 2,173 26 Giants 19,295 2,411 20 Vikings 19,030 2,114 26 Cowboys 18,293 2,286 18 Texans 18,052 2,005 8 Chiefs 16,719 1,857 24 Bills 16,710 1,856 14 Ravens 15,424 1,713 12 Buccaneers 15,303 1,912 12 Lions 14,328 1,791 22 Browns 13,998 1,555 12 Titans 13,311 1,479 16 Saints 13,084 1,635 14 Falcons 12,416 1,552 14 Steelers 12,047 1,338 10 Colts 11,497 1,277 12 Bengals 10,611 1,179 12 Commanders 10,550 1,318 18

Five international games will grace the 2024 schedule, headlined by the first-ever game in São Paulo, Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Four teams will travel enough miles to circumnavigate the globe (Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Seahawks, and New England Patriots). While the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos will leave their time zone for every road trip.

Many people might assume that, because NFL teams only play 17 games, travel isn’t as onerous as it is for baseball or basketball teams. Although that might be true, football teams travel with over 180 personnel, which entails:

65 players

30 coaches

35 members of the front office (player personnel, PR, digital media, operations)

15 equipment staff

12 sponsors

8 security agents

6 training staff

5 members of the radio crew

4 doctors

They also play more than once a week thanks to Thursday Night Football, Saturday games, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Teams generally arrive at least 18 hours before a game with rookies bunking up with roommates. However, thanks to most teams chartering Boeing 777s, everyone has an empty seat next to them. Even with all the trimmings, NFL teams still have to go through TSA. It's just done in a private area.

