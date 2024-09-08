Key Takeaways Los Angeles lost some key playmakers this offseason, and brought in DJ Chark to try and add a veteran presence.

Two weeks ago, Chark sustained a hip injury in practice, and has been trying to recover in time for Week 1 ever since.

Unfortunately for him, the Chargers placed him on injured reserve, leaving him on the sidelines for the first four weeks of the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers underwent a lot of changes this offseason, and their offense took a big hit when they moved on from Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austein Ekeler. In an effort to resolve that issue, they picked up DJ Chark via NFL Free Agency .

Unfortunately, they're going to be without him for at least the first four weeks of the season, as they placed him on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hip injury that's bothered him for a couple of weeks.

Chark was the most experienced part of a very young receiving group in Los Angeles, so his absence will be missed. Although he hasn't been the first option, he's still been a consistent receiver throughout his career, so the Chargers will miss him.

What Does Chark's Injury Mean for the Chargers?

Los Angeles' receiving depth will take a big hit to begin the season

Chark injured his hip in the team's buildup to their preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys , and it looks like that injury is pretty serious, with Chark being placed on injured reserve.

He's a few years removed from his best season in 2019, when he reached a career-high 1,008 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 73 receptions. Still, aside from the 2021 season when he dealt with some injuries, Chark has remained a solid and consistent receiver, topping 500 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023.

It was unfortunate for the Chargers, as Chark was in line to begin the season as a starter. Los Angeles has a very unproven receiving corps, so Chark would have immediately become the most qualified receiver on the team. Aside from him, some other notable receivers on the Chargers' roster are Quentin Johnston , Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer . At the moment, it's a spot the Chargers still need help at.

Johnston was the team's first-round pick in 2023, and although he had a disappointing rookie season, the team hopes that he can take that next step in 2024. Johnston did a lot of things well, but issues with drops plagued his first year in the league.

Chargers Receiving Depth Player 2023 Production Quentin Johnston 38 rec, 431 yards, 2 TD Joshua Palmer 38 rec, 581 yards, 2 TD Ladd McConkey Rookie Derius Davis 15 rec, 66 yards

Palmer has been in the league since 2021, when he was drafted by Los Angeles in the third round. He's had to stick behind players like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the depth chart, but this season represents his first chance to be a key cog in the offense. With Chark out for four games, quarterback Justin Herbert should rely on Palmer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With Chark on the sidelines, the Chargers' top four receivers (Johnston, Palmer, McConkey, Davis) have just 2,200 combined career receiving yards.

McConkey is a rookie, drafted in the second round this April. With Chark out of the lineup, he'll be thrown into the fire a bit more quickly than he might have expected.

To take Chark's place on the active roster, Los Angeles signed Eric Tomlinson , a veteran tight end with 280 career receiving yards.

Los Angeles opens their 2024 season on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at home, a matchup the Chargers are slight favorites in. With Chark out of the lineup, players like Johnston, Palmer and McConkey should see a bit more passes come their way.

