Highlights LA Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3, adding to his history of injuries.

Williams was a valuable asset to the Chargers offense, using his size in jump ball situations and his speed on deep routes.

Keenan Allen will need support for the Chargers to continue their success, so rookie Quentin Johnston and veteran Josh Palmer will have to step up in Williams' absence.

The good news for the LA Chargers is that they got their first win of the 2023 season against Minnesota in Week 3. The bad news is, they lost a key part of their offense. Wide receiver Mike Williams suffered an injury late in the third quarter on an 11-yard screen. In real time, the tackle looked standard, but Williams was carted off the field.

It was later confirmed after an MRI that he tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the campaign. Prior to the injury, Williams had been having a phenomenal performance against the Vikings with seven receptions for 121 yards including a 49-yard trick play touchdown pass from Keenan Allen.

Mike Williams Has A Long History Of Injuries

Williams isn’t a stranger to injuries; this is his sixth season in the league, and he has been hurt to some extent in five of them. Going all the way back to May 2017, Williams’s first day of rookie training camp, he suffered a mild disc herniation and year after year he has managed to sprain, break, or bruise something.

He also missed a game with a bone bruise on his knee in 2017, a back injury forced him to miss a game in 2019, a hamstring issue kept him out of a game in 2020, and an ankle injury bothered him through the latter half of the 2022 season, forcing him to miss most of five games before suffering a fracture in his back during the final regular season game that kept him out of L.A.'s Wild Card loss to the Jaguars. However, this is his first season-ender.

Williams has been a critical piece for the Chargers' offense as a receiver and a blocker. He had 19 catches for 249 yards this season before his injury against Minnesota. Williams also had the most receptions on jump balls (31) and leads all players in receiving yards on passes thrown into tight windows (1,194) in the past five seasons. So, what does this mean for Justin Herbert and the offense moving forward?

Quentin Johnston Will Step In For Williams

Rookie first round pick Quentin Johnston is expected to get a lot more looks now in the place of Williams, and he will have big shoes to fill for L.A. Johnston doesn’t have much experience in the NFL yet, as he was only able to grab five receptions for 26 yards through the first three games.

Initially, the plan was to bring Johnston on slowly to get him acquainted with the offense, but this abrupt injury will have to speed up that process. Head coach Brandon Staley said in a statement: “We drafted Quentin with the belief in the player and the long-term vision, now he’s going to get an opportunity, and now you’re going to see more of him."

The freaky thing is that the Chargers kind of drafted a Mike Williams clone when they took Johnston 21st overall. The similarities between the two wideouts are downright eerie, and it means that Johnston has all the physical tools he needs to succeed in the role that Williams has been playing as the big-play, second option behind Allen.

Mike Williams Category Quentin Johnston 6 ft 4 Height 6 ft 4 218 Weight 215 4.54 40-yard dash 4.52 33 inches Wingspan 33 inches 9 inches Hand size 9 inches 33 Vertical jump 40 10 feet Broad jump 11 feet

Who Else Can Help Fill The Williams Void?

Keenan Allen is still the guy at wideout for the Bolts. He had the best game of his career in Week 3 with 18 receptions for 215 yards—and let’s not forget the touchdown throw to Williams. Through three games, Allen led the NFL in receptions (32), was third in yards (402), and was tied for fourth in first down grabs (17).

Despite that elite production, Allen will need some help if the Chargers are going to succeed without Williams. That's where the rookie Johnston comes in. Allen is one of the best receivers in the league, but he might just be the best route runner in the NFL, which is something he could teach Johnston. He's a veteran that's been through the ringer, and he should be a massively valuable asset in the rookie's development.

Josh Palmer will also be looking for more snaps as he has been ahead of Johnston in terms of playing time so far in 2023. In Palmer's three seasons, he has played five games without Mike Williams as well as one where Williams played just six snaps. In those games Palmer averaged just over 69 yards on six receptions while also scoring three TDs. Palmer is more of a small, speedy wideout, which means he should bring a different dynamic than Johnston or Williams.

And, of course, quarterback Justin Herbert will have to continue to play at the MVP level he has been at through the first month of the season. Through three games, Herbert was third in passing yards (939), first in completion percentage (74.4!), fifth in TD passes (6), t-fourth in yards per attempt (7.8), second in passer rating (112.9), and the fact that he's one of just fourth QBs to start all three games without throwing a pick is the icing on the cake.

No need to worry about the Chargers passing attack.

