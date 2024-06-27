Highlights New head coach Jim Harbaugh made major offensive for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer is set up for a bigger role with the team in 2024.

Palmer is ready to move forward in 2024 after the departure of his former teammates Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the 2024 season with high hopes after hiring one of the best football minds in the sport, Jim Harbaugh, as the team's new head coach. There has been a massive personnel regrouping on the Chargers' roster, which looks completely different than it did in 2023, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

When Harbaugh took over for Brandon Staley back in January, he decided to get cheaper on offense and traded away star wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. Veteran pass catcher Mike Williams was cut from the roster and later signed a contract with the New York Jets in free agency.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his NFL career, Jim Harbaugh had more career rushing yards (2,787) than Bo Jackson did. (2,782)

The departure of Allen and Williams paved the way for wide receiver Josh Palmer to step into a bigger role and become star quarterback Justin Herbert's No. 1 target in the upcoming season.

Palmer will need the help of wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who had a disappointing rookie season with the team. He showed flashes of the type of player he might become at times. Johnston is a big, physical player who excels at creating yards after the catch, a play style that should excel in the new offensive scheme.

The team brought in a pair of former Baltimore Ravens RBs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to help replace Austin Ekeler, who signed with the Washington Commanders during free agency. Both of these backs have experience playing for the new Chargers offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, and will play big roles in Harbaugh's run-heavy offensive scheme.

Even though Palmer is set to play a bigger role in 2024, it doesn't mean he won't miss his former teammates who are no longer on the roster.

Josh Palmer Speaks on the Departure of His Former Teammates

The pass catcher is ready to move forward in 2024

Eric Smith (via Chargers.com) recently had a Q&A with Palmer, asking him questions such as, "Obviously it was an offseason of change. What was the offseason program like with no Keenan Allen or Mike Williams?" Palmer responded by saying:

It was definitely different for me and I can only speak for myself. Definitely different when you're used to having your two best friends out there and now they are not. But they're nothing but a phone call away and I'm ready to move forward.

He was later followed up with two more questions regarding the departure of Allen and WIllimas. "How did they impact you personally and then on the football field? Have you taken on more of a leadership role in the WR room?"

I was a little sad because they were my good friends and I looked up to Keenan and Mike. From a football standpoint, it's a business. I don't know, you probably have to ask somebody else. I wouldn't see myself as that. Ask other guys and see what they say [laughs].

Palmer clarified that he looked up to his former teammates, and understands that football is a business. He also stated that he is ready to move forward without Allen and Williams in 2024.

The Chargers will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign, where the team finished the year with a 5-12 record. Harbaugh's team will likely be eyeing a wild card spot in the playoffs in 2024, and start the official rebuild of the franchise.

