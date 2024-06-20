Highlights Charles Barkley transitioned from being a great player to a top broadcaster on Inside the NBA.

His witty humor and engaging personality brought life to the show for almost 25 years.

Barkley isn't afraid to tackle tough topics, from political issues to providing insightful analysis on basketball.

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest basketball players ever. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, league MVP, 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA, member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, and collector of more nicknames than there are words to recount. A whole generation of fans will remember Barkley as an indomitable force of will on the glass and an unstoppable forward in the paint.

But for a whole different generation of fans, Barkley might just be the best basketball broadcaster of all time. Forming the comedy backbone of TNT’s Inside the NBA crew with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley is known for his witty one-liners, caustic comebacks, and comedic criticism. With the NBA returning to NBC and Barkley publicly announcing his intention to retire in 2025, it is unclear what will happen to Inside the NBA.

But for almost a quarter of a century on television, Barkley has provided enough comedy to make ten lists. From roasting NBA advertising to meeting impressionists Frank Caliendo and Danny Rouhier, he's never been one to shirk away from the moment. But for this purpose, there can only be ten.

10 An Instant Hit

Sir Charles joins Inside the NBA with a bone to pick

Charles Barkley first debuted on Inside the NBA as a guest analyst alongside Ernie Johnson in 1992. He became a full-time studio analyst for the NBA on TBS during the 2000-01 season. For his first show, he co-starred alongside Johnson, Kenny Smith, and league journalist Peter Vecsey.

The writer was a long-time columnist for the New York Post who spared no ink to criticize players. One of those players was Charles Barkley. So, with Barkley and Vecsey on opposite sides of the table, the stage was set, and Barkley wasted no opportunity to talk trash. Not just to Vecsey, but also to Danny Ainge on the broadcast team.

Topics for the first show included the Laker’s offseason wins, and Roger Clemens’ losses in Major League Baseball. He also informed audiences that he had patched things up with Scottie Pippen after a rough couple of seasons in Houston, to Johnson's disbelief. When the topic of Barkley’s (in)famous golf game came up, the studio showed a clip of Tiger Woods mentioning their golf sessions together. Barkley noted improvement. When Smith asked how Tiger had been playing since his sessions with Barkley, the studio could do naught but erupt with laughter.

Clearly, TNT had found something.

9 Barkley’s (Im)Polite Ask

Sir Charles wonders if Hakeem Olajuwon needed refreshment

It was pretty clear from Barkley and Smith’s first show together that they had known each other for a while. Not just as broadcasters, but as competitors. Smith was a part of the Houston Rockets title teams that won back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. Along the way, the Rockets eliminated the Barkley-led Phoenix Suns twice in the semifinals.

When Barkley joined the TNT crew, he created an instant rapport with Smith. The pair never missed a chance to give each other grief. No moment represents this better than when Smith referred to something his illustrious teammate, Hakeem Olajuwon, once told him.

“Kenny, bring me some water?” Barkley jumped in edgewise. On the broadcast, one can see Shaquille O’Neal smile instantly as host Ernie Johnson fails to stifle a sensible chuckle. Did Barkley join just for that perfect moment to give Smith the quip of death? Well, if he did, then he capitalized.

8 Fear and Running in Las Vegas

Dick Bavetta takes Sir Charles' breath away

As players become veterans, there’s a natural accumulation of weight brought on by age. For Barkley, the topic of his weight had often been the subject of his playing days. The 6-6 former power forward would frequently use his size to overpower much taller players for rebounds. In retirement, the TNT Crew frequently uses his size for plenty of on-set comedy.

In 2007, during an exchange between Marv Albert and Barkley, the studio analyst declared he could outrun Dick Bavetta. Albert doubted his confidence, but the 43-year-old Barkley insisted. Then 67-year-old Bavetta was a veteran referee for 32 seasons and over 2,200 games. With Johnson presiding, the two met at Las Vegas’s Thomas & Mack Center during All-Star Weekend for a footrace.

The rules were simple, three lengths of the floor and a finish at the halfcourt line. Despite a couple of false starts by Barkley, the race showcased great sportsmanship, resulted in a spectacular finish and raised $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club. Or as Barkley called it, “two blackjack hands for charity.”

7 One Man Against a City

Sir Charles takes on San Antonio in a heavyweight bout

Kenny Smith and Dick Bavetta are not the only ones who have come under Barkley’s crosshairs. Perhaps one of Barkley’s greatest feuds came against San Antonio. But it was not the Spurs who drew Barkley’s colorful commentary and good-natured ribbing. It was the city itself and its citizens of the fairer sex.

As a matter of course, the Round Mound of Rebound is no stranger to comments of size and stature, and while sources cannot corroborate his insider information, the feud grew to encompass more than just appearances. Anything that Barkley could grab a hold of became fodder for his cannon.

The San Antonio river; “a dirty old creek.” Churros; a marvel of the weight-gainer’s world. Weight Watchers; truly a large market in San Antonio. Before Barkley could even finish a sentence, he would have Johnson hold his palm in his hands, O’Neal rolling with laughter and Smith just smiling at the mischief. Highlights include Barkley demonstrating his churro eating form, raising money for a broken air conditioner at the Spurs' Frost Bank Center, and indulging Dr. O’Neal at every chance to mention what started this legendary feud.

For Barkley, it was a new era for off-the-cuff tirades against the cities and organizations that annoyed him.

6 "Po-Lice Presence, Shaq!"

Sir Charles chimes in on a post-game fracas

When Chris Paul came to the Los Angeles Clippers, a new era dawned for the previously maligned club. The Clippers became Lob City and went on to what was easily their most successful period until Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's arrival. However, the Los Angeles club was stopped en route to the ultimate goal, and management decided to trade Paul to the Houston Rockets in the 2017 off-season after the relationship between Paul and Blake Griffin broke down.

When the Rockets and Clippers met in January 2018, there was no love lost. Shoves, torn shorts, basketballs thrown at the back of the head and choice words exchanged between squads led to a double ejection of Griffin and Trevor Ariza. Post-game, the Rockets decided they needed to continue the conversation in the Clippers' locker room. The team calmed down, but the LAPD was called and arrived to keep the peace. If nothing else, the altercation brought into question concerns about player safety and what would happen if two players decided to become seriously violent with each other.

Or so one would think. When sideline reporter Ros Gold-Onwude gave the story to Inside the NBA, both Barkley and O'Neal could not stop from stifling a laugh. When coverage cut back to the studio, it was all over.

"I played in the NBA for 16 years, and I've been on TV for 18 years. This is the first time I've ever heard 'police presence,'" -Charles Barkley said

"I'm sorry, America," Barkley apologized for their outburst despite there being nothing to apologize for; sometimes the world and the players need a reminder that the scuffles in the NBA are not as serious as they seem.

5 An Appraisal of the Phoenix Suns

Sir Charles gives the TNT crew an inside look into Phoenix

There is no question that Barkley’s most successful stint as a player came with the Phoenix Suns. After playing in the aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ glory days during the late Eighties, the Suns breathed new life into Barkley’s career. Alongside Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle, the Suns went from darkhorse to favorites, rattling off an appearance in the NBA Finals almost immediately.

For Phoenix’s part, the addition of Barkley supercharged a renewed streak of excellence from the team’s first appearance in the 1976 edition of the NBA Finals. From 1976 to 2010, the Suns made 28 playoff appearances. This includes a run of 12 straight that held the Barkley-era as its apogee.

So when the Suns fell into a period of disarray during the 2010s and fired head coach Jeff Hornacek after 49 games, Barkley took no time to fire off shots. O’Neal and Smith just as quickly fed the Chuckster with questions about the amenities, cheerleaders, and the Talking Stick Resort Arena (now the Footprint Center).

By the end of Barkley’s epic, all-time rant, he leaves no doubt about just how bad it was in Phoenix.

4 Going to Washington

Sir Charles candidly discusses politicians, guns, and schools in America

Barkley has never shied away from the tough discussions in American political life. Whether it's racist comments by an NBA owner, policing in America, or the political gridlock gripping Washington D.C., there is no fear. He tells it as he sees it.

Amid the 2022 NBA playoffs, rampant gun violence once again became the topic of the day in American life. Two mass shootings, one at the Top's Market in Buffalo, New York, and one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas ended in multiple deaths of marketgoers and schoolchildren alike. By this time, the NBA on TNT had not grown averse to being more than just about basketball, as the producers showed Steve Kerr's emotional response and posed the problem to their panel.

When the topic turned to Barkley, the broadcaster was in rare form. Barkley stated he was heartbroken that both instances were committed by young kids.

"What is happening in your life at 17, 18, that makes you so angry that you have to react like this...our politicians are the worst examples we can follow...You're supposed to represent all the people. Even if you win an election, that doesn't mean you try to screw the other people who didn't vote for you. You're supposed to work for everybody."

3 Kiss and Make-Up

The Jet cashes in a bet with Sir Charles

Sir Charles has no compunction to make an outlandish claim or laughable assertion. It’s so reliable now that the TNT Crew has queued up plenty of props for whenever Barkley hits the button on his desk. But none can quite match the original bet that put him on this path.

Long before screaming “guaranteed!” and being inundated with a flood of ping-pong balls or a jet of smoke, Barkley listened with incredulity as Smith posited that center Yao Ming might have a 19-point game. His disagreement was voiced rather simply, stating he would kiss Smith’s behind (in much less printable words) if the rookie center managed it.

On November 17th, while visiting the Los Angeles Lakers, Ming scored 20 points on 9-9 shooting. Smith instantly had to come up with solutions around Barkley’s bet, asking “how can I win and still win this?” His solution? Rent a mule, and present him on-set with Johnson and special guest Jesse Ventura watching.

Let it be said that Barkley, for all his bravado and big statements, is not one to back down from a challenge.

2 Who's the Number One Pick?

The Answer may surprise you

The NBA on TNT is known for its special events, including hosting the Western Conference Finals and the NBA All-Star Game every year. In the lead-up to the 61st All-Star Game in Los Angeles, the NBA on TNT decided to hype up the event by hosting an "Ultimate All-Star Fantasy Draft." The draft featured a panel consisting of Barkley and Smith alongside Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Kevin McHale, and Steve Kerr and operated in a snake format, with the last pick of each round picking first in the next round.

Available players had five All-Star appearances, with a dozen wild cards. The first pick would go to Barkley on the basis of most All-Star selections. However, it seems Barkley did not quite understand the nature of this team-building exercise. With the first pick of the draft, Barkley selected "Allen Iverson!"

"Was Michael Jordan not on your list?" asked Johnson as the panel sat in disbelief. Barkley explained his thinking

"I look at the All-Star Game as a point guard-dominated game, [the point guard] has the ball most of the time. I pick Allen Iverson."

When Barkley was informed the event was not, in fact, for an All-Star Game, but an All-Star Team, the error flashed before his eyes. "Well, it's too late now!" Miller barked as the rest of the panel cut off Barkley from any adjustments. Naturally, this selection became a point of conversation for the rest of the segment. Audiences can debate which panelist picked the best team (it's probably Miller), but no one can disagree that an otherwise agreeable event became instant comedy the moment Barkley took The Answer for the first pick.

1 Sterling Criticism

Sir Charles discusses the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers

Before Steve Ballmer, before Kawhi Leonard, and long before Lob City, the Los Angeles Clippers were considered the league's problem child. But it wasn't always that way. The team joined the NBA as the expansion franchise, the Buffalo Braves, in 1970. It went on to have modest success in its first decade in the league with star forward Bob McAdoo. That all changed when the team moved to San Diego and real estate mogul Donald Sterling bought a controlling interest.

The Clippers promptly became the NBA's perennial cellar-dwellers and a move to Los Angeles in 1985 did not help. The problem went right to the top, but no one chose to do anything about Sterling because there was no political gumption to do so. That changed in 2014, when Sterling was caught on tape demanding his then-girlfriend V. Stiviano to stop "promoting" her association with Magic Johnson and Black Americans writ-large on social media.

Sterling's racist comments prompted an intense discussion on Inside the NBA. Barkley brought up past lawsuits against Sterling for discriminating against potential Black and Hispanic tenants and advocated for Sterling's suspension from the league.

"This is the first big test for [NBA Commissioner] Adam Silver."

Barkley said he had no qualms about Sterling's choice to make those comments, "but when you are in a position of power, and you can take jobs and opportunities from people, that's what crosses the line."

In a public press conference on April 29th, Adam Silver declared that Sterling was banned from all NBA activities for life and the team was promptly up for sale, soon purchased by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

For Barkley, it was a rare opportunity and an incredibly thoughtful moment of nuance. For the NBA on TNT, it represented a watershed moment as the broadcast team found more time to discuss real-life events such as race and politics. As a broadcasting moment, it's probably Barkley's finest feat of social commentary.