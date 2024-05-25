Highlights The Dallas Mavericks rallied to win Game 2 despite a 17-point deficit in the second quarter.

Luka Dončić led the Mavericks to back-to-back wins on the road.

The Mavericks have the momentum as the series moves to Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks bested the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night, crawling back from a 17-point lead to win 109-108. Despite heroics from Naz Reid, the Wolves needed a more well-rounded approach, but an inefficient night from Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns proved to be costly.

Luka Dončić put the Mavericks on his back in the fourth quarter, scoring over Rudy Gobert in the final seconds to put Dallas up by two points. After stealing two games on the road, the Mavericks have a strong advantage heading into the rest of the series, and Charles Barkley is ready to call the series quits after the resilient win from Dallas.

“Oh this is a sweep. I told you before the game, ‘what can they do different?’ There’s nothing they can do different. Dallas just made shots tonight, it’s a bad matchup…this is just a bad matchup for the Wolves, because the Denver Nuggets would beat the Mavs. It’s all about matchups in a seven-game series.” -Charles Barkley

While Barkley likely got caught up in the swell of emotions and hype postgame, there is a solid argument to be made. While both games were decided by under five points, the Mavericks, with a hobbled Dončić, were able to win both games.

The Tide Won't Turn

As the series heads to Dallas, expect margins of victory to grow

The Timberwolves are 5-1 on the road this postseason, so recent history suggests that they will be able to put up a fight in Dallas. The Mavericks are 5-2 at home in these playoffs, which is an advantage, but not a substantial one.

Nevertheless, expect the Mavericks to make quick work of the Timberwolves.

Dončić looked hobbled all night and headed to the locker room several times throughout the game. When the series switches to his home court, expect him to get a burst of energy and health as he prepares to lead Dallas to victory as quickly as possible.

On top of that, Kyrie Irving's 13-point fourth quarter should be enough to put the Wolves down should he need to carry Dallas through a homestand. Both Towns and Edwards looked confused, frustrated, and outmatched in Games 1 and 2, and neither of them shot better than 30 percent from the floor in the last lost.

With all the momentum swinging Dallas's way as the venue changes, expect the Mavericks to get a surge of adrenaline right when they take the wind out of Minnesota's sails.

“They don’t have a chance.” -Charles Barkley

The Timberwolves--thanks to their decades of playoff misery--have been the feel-good story of the NBA season, but Dončić is one of the best players in the league and already one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Pair him with Irving's postseason brilliance, and they present a very tough matchup.