Former NBA player Austin Rivers started a bit of an online ruckus on Tuesday while appearing as a guest on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rivers posited that NBA players were better athletes than their NFL counterparts, posing a hypothetical regarding which athletes would have more success if they were forced to switch sports.

"Where the best athletes in the world are, that's us," Rivers said. "I could take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them into the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA."

Rivers' rant was fiery, as could be expected from the show's format, and McAfee and his crew pushed back a bit on Rivers' bold claim.

As often happens, one conversation from ESPN's morning block drove a day's worth of discourse, and by the time that night's NBA games were set to tip off, TNT's Charles Barkley decided to weigh in.

"I’ve got to call out Austin Rivers," Barkley said. "Austin Rivers. You know I love you. We can’t play football. To say that we’ve got 30, 40 players that could go play in the NFL..."

Barkley was met with some push-back from Shaquille O'Neal, who challenged Barkley to stand up and take a tackle.

"Shaq, football is a grown man’s sport. We’re soft," Barkley concluded.

Barkley Was Not Alone in His Critique of Rivers

The pot that Rivers stirred provided plenty of content, with athletes and commentators from both sides of the sporting world weighing in.

Former Houston Texans defensive tackle J.J. Watt was quick to hit Rivers with a solid jab over social media.

Watt was careful to note, however, that there was no way he could cut it in the NBA. "6 hard fouls is about all I could give you and call it a day," Watt wrote.

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones, now a commentator at Fox Sports 1, also chimed in with a burn on Rivers.

"Austin Rivers, if you stepped on the football field homeboy, you wouldn't make it. We know that right now, because you barely made it in the NBA."

Despite the loud push back from some in the media commentary, the idea of "crossover athletes" is a classic topic of discussion for sports shows in the doldrums of the sports calendar. Could LeBron James play tight end in the NFL? Or possibly goalkeeper for the USMNT? Maybe.

Just don't tell Charles Barkley that.