After the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs, there was an immediate rush to blame their head coaches.

Within a day of their season ending, reports came out that the Suns may move on from Frank Vogel and that Kevin Durant was unhappy with the offense.

Meanwhile, Ham was a target for criticism all year for the Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that the team is expecting to move on from Ham.

On Wednesday, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley took a moment to defend Vogel and Ham, saying, "The Lakers suck and the Suns suck because of the players.

Barkley's rant was directed more toward the media than anything else, but he nonetheless managed to deliver a hard truth: the players are to blame for the team's struggles.

"Anybody who thinks the reason the Lakers suck is because of Darvin Ham or the reason the Suns suck is because of Frak Vogel. You don't know what you're talking about. Frank Vogel is a hell of a coach. Darvin Ham is a hell of a coach who's trying to get his career started. But for all of you punks, idiots, and jackasses on other networks who want to be media, who want all the players to like y'all — do your damn job. The Lakers suck and the Suns suck because of the players. It has nothing to do with the coaches."

Barkley added that the people in charge of building the rosters should be fired, rather than the coaches.

The truth, of course, lies somewhere in the middle: the Lakers and Suns had imperfect rosters built around stars. In both cases, some of the stars and role players didn't play up to expectations, which resulted in first-round playoff exits.

Of course, coaches aren't perfect either and both Vogel and Ham could be questioned over their tactical decisions or rotation preferences.

Suns and Lakers Face Critical Offseasons

The Suns and Lakers both have expensive rosters, few trade assets, and major decisions to make

Now, both LA and Phoenix head into massive offseasons with major questions hanging over them.

For the Lakers, LeBron James can become a free agent and they're somewhat locked into a roster that just isn't good enough. They possess few trade assets to land another star that ownership and fans seem to think is necessary going forward.

Meanwhile, the Suns have to weigh whether it's worth keeping the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal together after a lackluster season. The three star players' skills are somewhat redundant. Durant will turn 35 next season, and Beal is oft-injured, rarely showing signs of the All-Star player he was in Washington.

The Suns are in an even worse position than the Lakers from an asset standpoint — they don't control any of their first-round picks for the rest of the decade. And if they stay above the second apron on the salary cap, they won't even have big exceptions to use to sign role players.

Both teams may be backed into corners to just continue on as they have been. Unfortunately, the easy change to make is a coaching change.