Highlights Knicks are the closest they've been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, with two wins left after jumping out to a 2-0 lead against the Pacers.

Charles Barkley criticized the Knicks' success, saying he can't wait for them to lose to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Fans can expect more banter between Barkley and Smith during the playoffs as a potential Knicks-Celtics series looms.

The New York Knicks are on the verge of reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

After a win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the conference semifinals on Wednesday night, the Knicks need just two more wins to punch their ticket to the conference finals and make 2024 the most successful season in New York basketball memory since the turn of the millennium.

There's a lot of joy around this current iteration of the Knicks. Madison Square Garden is absolutely electric during home games, and legends from the team's past have come out to support the current roster.

But not everyone is thrilled with the Knicks' run of success. Commentator Charles Barkley said on Wednesday night's episode of "Inside the NBA" that he's awaiting New York's downfall with delight.

"If the Knicks win, that would be good. I don’t care who wins, but I will tell you what, I would love to see them get their ass stomped by the Celtics. That’d be great," Barkley said.

With a bit of egging on from Shaquille O'Neal, Barkley got into a solid rant.

"Whoever wins this series is going to get stomped by the Celtics. New Yorkers, y’all deserve it," Barkley said. "Y’all think you’re the greatest thing since sliced bread. Y’all ain’t that good in New York. Y’all overrated. Just because you make good pizza and good bagels."

Barkley joked, however, that he still stood by the "street meat" vendors of New York City.

"I ain’t going to say anything bad about the street meat," Barkley said. "You know I love the street meat."

Barkley's Call for the Knicks' Downfall Was Met by Competing Calls for Their Success

Stephen A. Smith is ready for the Knicks to make a run.

Not to be outdone, ESPN's commentator Stephen A. Smith fired back at Barkley after his rant on Wednesday night, challenging Barkley's credentials.

"This man. The only time his behind shows up in New York City is when he's doing his show with Gayle King for CNN, or when he's doing the NCAA Tournament," Smith said. "Other than that, he ain't interested in New York City."

Smith went on to say that Barkley was completely misreading New York fandom's current take on the Knicks.

"By the way, if you paid attention, we're actually the opposite," Smith said. "We know we're not all that. That's part of our problem! ... We ain't delusional! We know how sickening the Knicks have been, which is why we're on this high right now."

"Chuck should be nice to us," Smith concluded.

Regardless of how the next few rounds of the NBA postseason play out, fans can likely look forward to more humorous barbs being traded between the commentating colleagues.