Highlights Charles Barkley added an opt-out clause in his contract for a potential TV rights shift.

NBCUniversal bid $2.5B for NBA TV rights, overshadowing Warner Bros. Discovery.

Uncertainty surrounds Inside The NBA crew's future as the TV rights landscape shifts.

When Charles Barkley joined Inside The NBA during the 2000-01 season, he brought a well-needed energy to the program. Since then, the show has earned 18 Emmy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the best sports shows on TV. This coincides with TNT and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, having the NBA television rights, which it currently shares with ESPN/ABC.

Barkley, who is joined by Shaquille O'Neal , Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, is arguably the biggest star in all of basketball broadcasting. He's in a ton of commercials all year round. He has been highlighted in other Warner Bros. Discovery content such as golf coverage and a talk show with Gayle King for CNN. The free-flowing banter of Inside The NBA is what drives fans to watch it, and the unfiltered comments that the hosts offer while breaking down matchups and games are unmatched. Quite frankly, it's great TV.

So with the NBA's current TV rights deal set to expire after the 2024-25 season, what will Sir Charles do if Warner Bros. Discovery loses the rights? He revealed this week that he has safeguarded himself to potentially being able to still be the biggest name in basketball broadcasting.

Barkley Revealed He Added an Opt-Out Clause in His Contract

He set himself up for the future

Barkley appeared on 850 ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday and mentioned that he "covered my a**" when he signed his 10-year contract two years ago. He said that he added an opt-out to his contract that would allow him to go to whichever media conglomerate had NBA rights. He knew that the TNT deal was up after next season, and he said while he thought Apple would be the one to gain rights, he would work for Amazon, NBC, or wherever he gained the rights.

"We didn't know NBC was going to come out of the woodwork. So the one that that I particularly did in my contract was put an opt-out clause in there."

He mentioned that he loves TNT, and they've been great to him, but it's also a business, and he didn't want to be stuck somewhere without his ability to do what he does best, which is commentating on basketball.

Where the NBA TV Rights Stand Now

NBCUniversal came in with a big bid

Where Barkley, O'Neal, Smith, and Johnson end up is anyone's guess at this point. NBCUniversal recently swooped in with $2.5B bid which is thought to be more than Warner Bros. Discovery wants to offer. NBC will utilize its channel and streaming platform Peacock to showcase NBA games. It is also been reported that Amazon Prime is nearing a deal to become one of the league's streaming partners in 2025. Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina noted that while NBC could make a play for the Inside The NBA crew, it will likely want to set up its own team.

While Warner Bros. Discover is teaming up with Disney and Fox to launch a sports "super-streamer," what league will give the streamer rights is still up for grabs. Regardless, next season may be the last time we see the Inside the NBA crew together. But that likely won't be the last time we see Charles Barkley covering the NBA.