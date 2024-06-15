Highlights Charles Barkley comments on his future with Inside the NBA, saying next year is his last on television.

Inside the NBA, arguably the most iconic show covering basketball since its inception is set for a situation in which its future is very uncertain. With next season likely to be its last, at least in the iteration that NBA fans have come to know and love, there’s been a lot of talk about what will come of the current panel of hosts on the show.

Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal have become renowned for their work, but Charles Barkley is the glue that holds the show together. Between his unique insight, his often controversial opinions, and the rapport he’s built with his fellow co-hosts, Barkley has become a staple in the world of basketball commentary.

Barkley’s talent in the field and popularity among audiences have led to a lot of speculation about where he’ll end up after next season. During the airing of Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Barkley chose to address those rumors, saying the following:

“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months and I just wanna say, I’ve talked to all the other networks… no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.”

With that in mind, here’s a quick look at Barkley’s NBA career, and how he ended up as one of the most recognized faces both as a player and commentator of the game.

Barkley’s Path to Becoming a Basketball Icon

Barkley entered the NBA as a part of the stacked 1984 draft class, being taken fifth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. He would spend the majority of his career there, playing eight seasons as a 76er before joining the Phoenix Suns. The latter half of his career was split between the Suns and the Houston Rockets and, although he had a few solid opportunities, he was never able to win a championship.

After 16 seasons playing in the league, Barkley decided to retire in 2000. He was an 11-time all-star, MVP of the 1992-93 season and bonafide hall-of-famer.

Barkley Career Averages PPG RPG APG FG% Total Seasons Played 22.1 11.7 3.9 54.1 16

Following his retirement, Barkley joined the crew of Inside the NBA as another member who’d spent time in the league. As he’d go on to show, his talents weren’t just limited to the basketball court.

Barkley has a unique way of commenting on the game, being incredibly insightful, not just about how the game works but about how a player might be thinking in a particular situation, while also being genuinely funny enough to keep the audience's attention.

Going from one of the best players in the game to one of the best commentators of the game, Barkley will forever be remembered as one of the premier faces of the NBA in all facets of the league.