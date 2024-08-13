Highlights Barkley will stay at TNT despite the network losing NBA rights, sacrificing $100 million.

He values his TNT Sports family more than money, so he has committed to staying on for at least one more season.

Barkley's decision to remain at TNT shows his loyalty and dedication to his colleagues, even without NBA coverage.

The NBA won't be returning to TNT. But Charles Barkley will.

The network lost its NBA broadcast rights to Amazon, NBC and Disney, a crushing blow to a group led by its professional basketball coverage and flagship show "Inside the NBA" with Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson.

Barkley said during the 2024 NBA Finals that it would be his final year on TV, regardless of what happened in the NBA rights world.

However, he reversed course and will remain at TNT for at least one more season and potentially beyond.

Now, we have more information as to why Barkley is staying with the network when he could have left for greener pastures, especially considering that "Inside the NBA" will soon end.

Charles Barkley Staying at TNT

Chuck made a massive sacrifice

The NBA's most popular postgame show is entering its final season. Barkley, however, has committed to staying with the network beyond, even if there's no NBA to cover. He said as much when he announced his unretirement.

“I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me."

But in an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show (h/t NBACentral), Barkley confirmed just how much—monetarily—he's giving up to stay with his TNT Sports family and keep "everyone together for as long as possible."

When Le Batard asked Barkley exactly how much he was giving up, the answer was, essentially, a lot.

"A minimum of $100 million. A minimum. ... I want to thank all those networks for reaching out to me, it was really humbling and cool. It was really humbling and cool. Even though they were throwing crazy numbers [at me], I was like 'damn.' But long as I got my people safe at TNT I feel really good."

Barkley's committed to staying at a network that has the rights to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which he's been an analyst for the past few seasons, as well as the NHL, College Football Playoff, NASCAR and The French Open tennis tournament, among other sports.

It will be interesting to see how TNT uses Barkley following one more NBA season.