Charles Leclerc has recently released a music track that has found its way into the top 10 of several iTunes territories and has joked a future project could involve Lewis Hamilton singing.

Leclerc has regularly shared his passion for music on social media, with clips of him playing the piano, and he has decided to release a track which appears to have been received really well.

Of course, driving and racing is the main focus of Leclerc's life, but it is clear that music is an important interest of his as well and he had this to say on the project:

"I think it's something very different to other drivers because not many have music as a passion.

"It's something that took me four hours to register and then I had a team that did a great job to do all the stuff that is a bit more difficult around it, which is to actually post it on Spotify and all of these things.

"It's something that I always do throughout the season and after quite a few requests after posting my music on Instagram, I just decided that it would be easier if it was on platforms.

"It's nothing too professional. As I said in a video I don't define myself as an artist. I'm a racing driver and this is a passion on the side but if it can make people happy then yeah, it doesn't take much effort."

Leclerc was also asked whether he'd consider a collaboration with Lewis Hamilton, who also has a big love of music, to which the Monegasque joked in response:

"That will be cool because I think Lewis sings but I don't know what type of songs so if he's happy to sing on a depressing song [like mine] then I may be the one he goes to but yeah, my songs are not the happiest ones!"

Leclerc's concentration and time will be going fully into racing this weekend, meanwhile, with round four of the world championship taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It's not always been the happiest hunting ground for him with an engine failure last year in 2022 and also a crash at the castle section a few seasons ago, so he'll be aiming to try and avoid a repeat of those issues over the course of this weekend.

Indeed, after two retirements from the opening three races this year, he needs a really positive result.