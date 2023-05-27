Charles Leclerc has offered his thoughts on the recent speculation linking Lewis Hamilton with a move to Ferrari for the 2024 F1 season.

The Monegasque currently partners Carlos Sainz and both drivers are supremely talented and have every chance of bringing real success to Ferrari in the years ahead, providing the car is good enough.

With Hamilton's contract at Mercedes expiring at the end of this season, though, speculation has been growing that he may sensationally leave the Silver Arrows, and end up moving to the Scuderia.

That would mean he'd replace one of either Leclerc or Sainz, of course, and the rumours were one of the hot topics of discussion heading into this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

It must be said, of course, that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have both been quite clear that they have every intention to sort out an extension and that they are close to an agreement, but even so Leclerc was naturally asked about the chatter ahead of his home race.

"If I say yes [to welcoming Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari], I imagine it will be the title in every newspaper. Lewis is such an incredible driver and has achieved so much in the sport.

"Anybody on the grid would love to have Lewis as a teammate and everybody would learn a lot from him. But I'm happy with where I am and with Carlos it is a great relationship to have."

The more than likely chain of events that will play out in the next few weeks to months is that Hamilton will sign a new deal with Mercedes and the Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Sainz will continue as they are.

Given the draw that Hamilton and Ferrari have in terms of support, though, there has always been talk of them working together at some point, in what would of course be a mega deal.

However, Hamilton has time and again said that he sees himself as a Mercedes man and one that will likely end his F1 career with the Silver Arrows, and it does seem difficult to see any other scenario unfolding than the status quo for the next few seasons at least.

Ultimately, they all want to be in a team that is winning and both Merc and Ferrari are at similar points when it comes to chasing down Red Bull, so that will be the main focus for Hamilton, Leclerc, and Sainz right now - not all this paper talk.