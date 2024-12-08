Charles Leclerc could only watch on in horror as Lando Norris secured a hugely significant pole position for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - handing McLaren a massive advantage in their bid to be crowned Constructors' Championship winners.

Leclerc's Ferrari are the only team that can stop McLaren from raising the trophy, but the Scuderia came into the weekend needing to overturn a 21-point deficit at the top of the championship heading into the weekend. As if Ferrari weren't up against it enough, their slender hopes took another blow when Leclerc - who can still finish ahead of second-placed Norris in the Drivers' Championship - was hit with a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his battery allocation.

That sanction meant that the best starting position the Monegasgue driver could hope for was 11th place on the grid, but that proved to be well beyond him. A scruffy Q2 and a deleted lap time resulted in the Ferrari man qualifying 14th - with his penalty meaning he will start from the back of the grid in Sunday's race.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: McLaren are aiming to win the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 1998.

With Leclerc facing a mammoth task to score a meaningful finish in the race itself, the last thing he wanted to see was a McLaren at the front of the grid. However, that's exactly what he was met with when Norris bagged pole - and his immediate reaction to the moment was captured by television cameras.

Close

Charles Leclerc's Face When Lando Norris Took Pole Summed Up the Feelings of Everyone at Ferrari

McLaren now look to have one hand on the Constructors' Championship

Leclerc couldn't hide his disappointment, as his dejected body language seemed to confirm that he had all but given up hope of catching McLaren at the top of the standings.

With Oscar Piastri qualifying in second place, McLaren locked out the front row in Abu Dhabi, putting them in the perfect position to control Sunday’s Grand Prix and bring home the constructors' trophy. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz did well to put his Ferrari just behind the McLaren pair in third, but it will still take a miracle on Sunday to overturn the gap they face.

2024 Constructors' Championship (as of 08/12/24) Position Team Points 1. McLaren 640 2. Ferrari 619 3. Red Bull 581 4. Mercedes 446 5. Aston Martin 92

There were key moments elsewhere in Saturday’s qualifying as Nico Hulkenburg initially put his Haas a creditable fourth in his final race for the team, before a three-place grid penalty for overtaking in the pit lane exit road, which was in the race director’s notes as something Rui Marques didn’t want to see this weekend. The penalty is unsurprisingly controversial as Max Verstappen did the same to the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at last year's race without a punishment.

Speaking of Lewis Hamilton, it was an unfortunate day in his final qualifying for Mercedes. After finding himself in the bottom five near the end of Q1, Mercedes sent him out as one of the last cars for his final lap, which is always a risky move with twenty cars on the track.

After Kevin Magnussen ran over a bollard ahead of him, it incredibly rolled onto the racing line and underneath Hamilton’s car, compromising his lap and sending him out in P18. Toto Wolff called the decision to send Lewis out so late “inexcusable”. Not the way that the Hamilton and Mercedes partnership deserves to end, particularly after his pace looked promising in the free practice sessions.