Charles Leclerc will start the Spanish Grand Prix from the pit lane after Ferrari decided to replace the rear end of the car.

Leclerc finished qualifying in P19 on what was a difficult day for the Monegasque driver, with him labelling the Ferrari 'undriveable' and suspecting that there was an issue with the SF-23.

Indeed, speaking to the press after his elimination from Q1, Leclerc revealed how the car was particularly struggling with left hand corners at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, convincing him that all was not well with his car:

"I don't have the answers, and we'll have to check the data, but [it felt as though] there was something wrong with the car.

"I nearly lost it during the red flag at 70kph and there was no warning. The left hand corners were really bad with the rear right [tyre] so we changed the tyres and it was the same - right hand corners really good, left hand corners completely off. I would be very, very surprised if there wasn't something [wrong] on the car."

Ferrari have since confirmed that they have changed the rear of the car - prompting them to start from the pit lane this afternoon at lights out - with a proper investigation set to take place back at HQ in Maranello into the issue after this weekend's event.

Speaking about the decision, Ferrari's Jock Clear said on Sunday morning: "We’ve taken the opportunity to change the gearbox, that’s effectively all the backend, really to make sure there’s nothing on there that is untoward.”

Leclerc will certainly be hoping that he does not face any further reliability issues this afternoon, with him now facing a tough task getting back towards the points.

Reflecting on the challenge awaiting him this afternoon, the Ferrari man said:

"It's going to be uphill. On the other hand it's a track where we'll see quite a few stops so if we do a good job on that we'll help our chances."

With some good strategy and no issues for the Ferrari this afternoon, good points could still be on the cards for Leclerc.

He has not had much luck again this season, though, and so it remains to be seen just whether the hand he is dealt this afternoon is kind to him.