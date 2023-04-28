Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position after taking P1 during Friday's qualifying session.

We have the first Sprint weekend of the campaign taking place in Baku and, with it, the changes that have been introduced for the format.

Indeed, today's qualifying, last year, would have set the grid for the Sprint and the result of that would have set the grid for the GP but, instead, Leclerc will now start Sunday's showpiece from pole position - barring any big incidents that require a change of parts and incur grid penalties on Saturday during the Sprint Shootout or Sprint itself.

The qualifying session was certainly an entertaining one, with two red flags in Q1 caused by Nyck De Vries and Pierre Gasly having respective arguments with the same wall at turn three and losing out, whilst a surprise in Q2 saw George Russell miss out on the final section of qualifying.

After the first runs in Q3, meanwhile, Leclerc and Max Verstappen had set exactly the same time and it was the Dutchman on provisional pole because he'd set his lap time first.

Leclerc, though, was able to edge out Verstappen in the fight for P1 on the back of their second flying runs, bouncing back in style after retiring after just three corners in Australia, and he'll be hoping that his GP lasts a little longer than that on Sunday.

Indeed, Leclerc hasn't had much luck so far this season with two retirements from the first three races of the year and he knows that many more dropped points in the near future could see him needing to write off his championship hopes for another season.

He also knows, though, that Max Verstappen had a sluggish start to the 2022 campaign, also with two retirements in the opening three races, and so perhaps Sunday can be a catalyst for some kind of turnaround - though that will be a tall order with Red Bull so strong in the Grands Prix.

Up next, then, is the Sprint Shootout - a shorter qualifying session than normal - and that sets the grid for the Sprint race later on in the day on Saturday.

Lots to look forward to, and Leclerc will be aiming to make it a weekend to remember for all the right reasons.

Qualifying classification:

Leclerc

Verstappen

Perez

Sainz

Hamilton

Alonso

Norris

Tsunoda

Stroll

Piastri

Russell

Ocon

Albon

Bottas

Sargeant

Zhou

Hulkenberg

Magnussen

Gasly

De Vries