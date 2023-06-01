Charles Leclerc is going to auction the kit he used to compete over the Monaco Grand Prix as he aims to raise funds for the recovery fund for the Emilia Romagna region.

We're coming to the end of what would have been F1's first triple-header this season with the Spanish Grand Prix but, of course, we've only had two of the three weekends go ahead.

The first leg, set for Imola in mid-May, was understandably and rightly cancelled by F1 after heavy rain and floods hit the region and devastated the area.

Since then, both F1 and Ferrari as a company have revealed that they are donating 1,000,000 Euros to the help with the recovery and that is not where the fund-raising ends.

Indeed, Charles Leclerc, who had special overalls and a helmet to mark his home race at Monaco last time out, is auctioning off all of the gear to generate further financial aid.

The man himself explained more via a Twitter post earlier this week:

It's a really nice touch from Leclerc and hopefully it'll raise plenty of money.

There's bound to be some serious interest in winning all of the kit, especially as it is a bespoke design that was a one-off for the Monaco GP.

It's also good to see that Emilia Romagna is also firmly in the minds of the F1 paddock a couple of weeks on from the terrible weather, and hopefully initiatives like this will help the region recover as soon as possible.