Charles Leclerc couldn't hide his anger with himself following a mistake in qualifying that ended the session for him, and the other nine drivers in the final Q3 section thanks to a subsequent red flag, at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.

Leclerc was on a quick lap when he lost control of his Ferrari and slammed into the barriers, and not for the first time this weekend after a similar mistake in practice on Friday.

Indeed, it was an error that left him qualifying seventh for the Grand Prix on Sunday and though that is a position from which he can still get great points, it's clear that he could have been starting even higher up the order had he not binned it.

That is the way it has gone, though, and Leclerc was quite clearly fuming with himself post-session:

“It was unacceptable,” he said to Sky Sports.

“It was the same mistake in the same corner [as Friday's.] [I am] really disappointed with myself.

“You can always find excuses in those situations. The wind was really strong, it was really tricky, and the setup of the car was really tricky also but I put myself in this condition.

“I wanted the setup and I knew it would be tricky, but I thought I would be able to extract the maximum out of the car in Q3, which is normally one of my strong points.

“I know also that I’m taking more risks than others probably in Q3 and that’s why most of the time I’m doing good Q3s but this is too much and again, I'm very disappointed with myself."

Looking ahead to today's GP, Leclerc felt as though the car's race pace should give him a chance of getting a podium though a race win might be out of the question, even if he is starting ahead of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Indeed, the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez leads the field away from P1, whilst Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso starts in second and Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz lines up in third.

It's a mixed up grid, however, with the likes of Kevin Magnussen in fourth after a great qualifying and there is a threat of rain in the air for the race as well, so there's plenty of opportunity potentially available to the likes of Leclerc to still have a very strong race, and result, come the chequered flag.