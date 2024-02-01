Highlights Lewis Hamilton is set to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, replacing Carlos Sainz Jr. and teaming up with Charles Leclerc.

Massive news broke this morning in the Formula 1 world as it was announced that Lewis Hamilton could be about to make a sensational switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

It is heavily believed that the Brit will join the Prancing Horse to replace Carlos Sainz Jr and team up with Charles Leclerc, who himself signed a new long-term deal with the constructors not too long ago. Now, with the reports breaking, some old quotes from the Monegasque driver resurfaced with him actually talking about being teammates with the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes

Hamilton's two-year contract does have an exit clause, it is believed

According to reports, Mercedes’ last contract extension with Hamilton was a two-year deal that covered him for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. However, it is believed that the second year is only optional and the Brit could decide to leave at the end of the upcoming season.

After the British driver struggled last season, failing to win a single Grand Prix, and once stating that he doesn’t want to be competing in Formula 1 when he reaches his 40s, the current 39-year-old is said to be carefully considering his next career move.

Recently talking about his future in the sport, Hamilton said: “I have no set plan for the future – I still feel fit and still enjoy what I do. I’ve now learned that you should never say never in life. I never thought that, after such a long time in Formula One, I would still feel the same love for the sport. It is a love-hate relationship – at times you love it more than at others. I think there comes a point when you’ve had enough. But the love is still there.”

If Hamilton does indeed swap Mercedes for the Prancing Horse, it is expected that he will partner Leclerc, who signed a long-term contract with Ferrari in January, meaning fellow Ferrari driver Sainz Jr will have to make way.

What Leclerc has said about Hamilton

When rumours of Hamilton making a switch to Ferrari first began last season, Leclerc was asked for his thoughts on the possibility of racing alongside the seven-time champion, and he had the following to say: “Lewis is such an incredible driver, has achieved so much in the sport, so I think anybody on the grid would love to have Lewis as a teammate, as everybody would learn a lot from him. But again, I’m happy where I am, and with Carlos, it’s a great relationship too.”

Swiss outlet Blick also spoke to Hamilton about the rumours last season, with the Brit stating: “Okay, we've definitely had a few casual conversations. I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy.”

With talks of Lewis Hamilton’s next career move dominating the Formula 1 rumour mill, an update on his future is expected to be made imminently. In fact, The Telegraph and Sky News are reporting that an internal meeting at Mercedes has been called for 2pm on Thursday, which is expected to inform staff of Hamilton’s upcoming move. An official announcement on his future could be made as soon as today (Thursday the 1st of February).