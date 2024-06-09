Highlights Leclerc snapped at a Ferrari colleague who tried to advise him on how to address the media on Saturday.

The team struggled badly in qualifying for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix and Leclerc's frustration was clear to see.

Leclerc was bumped out of qualifying in Q2, falling well short of expectations.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was visibly disheartened after a surprising Q2 exit during the Canadian Grand Prix qualifying - and his frustration came out during an exchange with a team press officer while attempting to speak to the media.

Just a fortnight ago, the euphoria of a triumphant home win at Monaco had set high expectations for the team's performance in Canada. However, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's unfavourable conditions for Ferrari cars shattered these hopes, creating a stark contrast between the past glory and the present reality.

The Ferrari team faced unforeseen challenges due to the unpredictable weather and low-grip track conditions, which made their cars appear sluggish before the qualifying session. Leclerc's comment during the final practice, 'We are extremely slow,' echoed the team's struggle.

Charles Leclerc's Furious Reply to Ferrari Press Officer After Qualifying

The 26-year-old didn't want any help in addressing the media

Leclerc, who ended Q2 11th, just one place away from transferring into Q3, was visibly upset. The Monegasque racer furiously stormed out of his car before going to the media pen, clearly reflecting his disappointment.

Ferrari's press team noted Leclerc's demeanour and showed him what to say before his TV and radio interviews. However, Leclerc quickly brushed the suggestions aside, declaring, "I will say what I want," before continuing to address the assembled media.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Leclerc expressed his frustration: "I'm not happy to be out in Q2. The biggest issue is that we were so slow. In dry conditions, we were nowhere. We don't understand it yet. We've got to look into it. Since FP3, we've been nowhere. The car just feels bad. There's no grip at all."

While acknowledging the car's lack of overall speed, Leclerc lamented the team's handling of the qualifying session. Ferrari sent Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz out on used soft tyres for their final flying laps and both encountered traffic.

Leclerc said, "We weren't fast, but we didn't reach Q3 because we didn't manage this qualifying well enough. "I had traffic in T10 on my run, then other things - it's frustrating to go from Monaco to this today."

He continued, "We weren't fast, and what's more, we didn't manage well. I hit traffic in turn 10 with a McLaren. But overall, we weren't fast enough. We can't get the tyres to work since we've been on in the dry; it's just frustrating."

Until Saturday's qualifying problems, Leclerc had been incredibly consistent this season. He had qualified in the top ten in every race and finished in the top five in the previous seven. The weekend so far has been a poor one for Ferrari. Nonetheless, Leclerc is still looking forward to the race and the chance to put a wretched qualifying session behind him.

"I'm not sure. I still feel confident that tomorrow [in] the race, we can put everything together and have a better result. I think that's the main thing in those races like that. We need to make sure that we take the maximum points available. This weekend, we haven't been great; we'll focus on that after the weekend to understand where we lacked. The best thing we can do for now is focus on tomorrow."