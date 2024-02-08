Highlights Charles Leclerc is reportedly "shocked and disappointed" about Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025.

Leclerc's personal ambitions may be threatened by the arrival of arguably the greatest driver of this generation.

Other reports suggest that Leclerc is both relishing the challenge of competing against Hamilton and aiming to beat a seven-time world champion.

Charles Leclerc is reportedly ‘shocked and disappointed’ about the news that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is joining Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025.

Hamilton’s monumental switch from Mercedes, reportedly somewhere within the £40m region, to the red outfit of Ferrari was announced last week and the 39-year-old will no doubt finish his Formula One career with their most iconic team. The story broke just one week after it was confirmed that Leclerc had signed a new multi-year extension with Scuderia, while Hamilton will come in to replace his current teammate in Carlos Sainz Jr.

Leclerc, who is undoubtedly one of the fastest drivers in all of Formula One today, has had the better success over all his teammates since he arrived on the scene in 2018. However, being joined by arguably the greatest driver of this generation will no doubt throw a huge spanner in the works and pose a great threat to the Monaco international's personal ambitions.

Leclerc's feelings about Hamilton's arrival

Italian outlets are making strong claims about the driver's feelings

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claim that Leclerc and his team were less than happy to hear the news about Hamilton’s impending arrival. According to them, Leclerc was reportedly ‘shocked and disappointed’ by Ferrari’s decision, and he apparently had ‘no idea what was about to happen.'

This news about shock and disappointment may come as a surprise, as the 26-year-old seemingly hinted at Hamilton becoming his teammate last season. When asked what he looks for in a teammate in light of the news emerging last year that the seven-time world champion Brit could join Ferrari, he first laughed, then looked over at Hamilton and said: "Hello Lewis." Hamilton, who was of course rocking his Mercedes gear, was seen smiling awkwardly in reply to Leclerc.

Other reports from Marca have since come out, stating that Leclerc is ‘relishing the challenge,’ as he will aim to ‘either beat a seven-time world champion or lose to one of the best in history."

Lewis Hamilton's statement after leaving Mercedes

Hamilton, who is set to enter his 40s next year, has had dreams of racing in the red of Ferrari. When talking about his exit from Mercedes, a team he has raced for and won numerous personal and team championships with over the years, he said: "After an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfill another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red."

Since 2007, Ferrari have not won a Drivers’ Championship, which was achieved by Kimi Raikkonen, before he and Felipe Massa would go on to win the Constructors' Championship for them the following year, which was their last one. Perhaps with Hamilton entering the picture, Ferrari can enjoy the success which has eluded them in recent times?

In the meantime, Leclerc will be hoping that Ferrari can make a better title challenge this season after failing to win a single race in the 2023 edition.