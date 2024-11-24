Despite Ferrari finishing well up the order at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, there's plenty of controversy surrounding La Scuderia in the wake of Charles Leclerc missing out on a place on the podium in Sin City to his teammate, Carlos Sainz.

At the beginning off the race, Sainz was in P2 with Leclerc in P4. The Monegasque driver started the race strongly, overtaking Pierre Gasly and also his Spanish teammate to put himself into second behind only George Russell, who started the day in pole position.

However, Leclerc was one of the first drivers to pit and was therefore playing catch-up to regain track position. When he made his second stop of the race, he found himself in direct competition with Sainz for third-place.

It was at this point that Leclerc was instructed to "look after his tyres" and essentially not compete for a podium spot. As live underdogs to potentially pip McLaren to the Constructors' Championship, the team didn't want anything to happen that may have denied them points, especially with favourites McLaren failing to score big in Vegas.

Leclerc’s teammate, Sainz, was his biggest rival for third, and the 27-year-old looked to have the advantage over his Spanish teammate when he came out of his second pit stop slightly ahead.

With Sainz in fourth and Leclerc in third, Ferrari’s race engineer Bryan Bozzi told Leclerc: "Carlos has been told not to overtake but it is really close, you might be just in front. He has been told to not put you under pressure. So just take care of your tyres."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Leclerc leads Sainz by 60 points in the 2024 Drivers' Championship standings.

Charles Leclerc was Fuming After Missing Out on a Podium Spot in Las Vegas

The 27-year-old unleashed an x-rated tirade over the radio

All seemed fine for Ferrari at that point, but then the real drama started as the Sainz overtook Leclerc to nab fourth place, to which the Monegasque driver said to his race engineer: "Maybe try in Spanish."

Leclerc’s frustration was understandable as Sainz eventually finished third, three seconds ahead of his teammate. The fourth-place finisher’s anger at the situation was evident in his rant to Bozzi over the radio:

"Yes whatever you want. As always. Yeah I did my job. But speaking nice, f**** me all the f***ing time. All the f***ing time. It's not being nice, it's just being respectful, I know I need to shut up but at one point is always the same so, oh my f***ing god."

This incident is not the first time that there has been tension between the two Ferrari drivers this season. At the Spanish Grand Prix back in June, Leclerc was unhappy with Sainz to which the Spaniard responded: "It’s too many times that he complains after the race about something." There was also an incident at Silverstone where Leclerc said: "Nice Carlos, nice, good overtake in the last corner." That was during qualifying when Leclerc felt Sainz had damaged his lap time.

Leclerc has seen what people think of their relationship and the tension between them, telling Autosport: "I am quite active on social media, so I see what’s been said all around… It’s blown out of proportion, I think, with Carlos. We have a great relationship."

2024 Constructors' Championship top 5 (as of 24/11/24) Position Team Points 1. McLaren 608 2. Ferrari 584 3. Red Bull 555 4. Mercedes 425 5. Aston Martin 86

Overall, it was a successful weekend in Vegas for Ferrari. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing in sixth and seventh for McLaren, Leclerc and Sainz have managed to close the gap in the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari are now just 24 points behind McLaren who lead with just two races left in the season.