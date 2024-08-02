Highlights Charles Oliveira seeks fan input for his next fight opponent.

Numerous names were mentioned and some of the match-ups were so strong they should consider themselves UFC matchmakers.

There is the possibility of exciting match-ups against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Max Holloway.

Former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, looks set to return to the Octagon very soon and is determined to get back to the very top of the UFC’s lightweight division following his loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in what was a No.1 contender's fight.

In an attempt to decide who he fights next, ‘Do Bronx’ has enlisted the help of his fans to choose his next opponent. In a short training video posted on the Brazilian’s Instagram page, the former lightweight king said, “ALWAYS READY FOR BATTLE! I’m waiting to see who will be my next opponent, but the training never stops!” At the very end of his post, Oliveira then questioned his fans by saying: “Who would you like to see me fight next? The Lion is ready!”

To finish off the post, Oliveira gave a list of eight fighters, presumably, all of which he has a chance to face next. Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through each potential match-up the Brazilian mentioned, and analyse the chances of each fight happening, as well as what it could mean if Oliveira was victorious in those bouts.

1. Islam Makhachev

Oliveira fought for the vacant UFC lightweight title against the Russian at UFC 280 but was unsuccessful

The first name which Charles Oliveira included on his list of potential next opponents is the current UFC lightweight champion — the dominant Islam Makhachev. Despite ‘Do Bronx’ seemingly making a case for a rematch, his chances are extremely slim as not only is Arman Tsarukyan the clear No.1 contender, but when he and Makhachev fought, the Russian dominated and finished him in the second round.

Despite Oliveira putting the question out there, barring a potential situation that would prevent Tsarukyan from getting his title fight, it is extremely unlikely that Islam Makhachev will be next for ‘Do Bronx.’

2. Arman Tsarukyan

Oliveira recently lost to Tsarukyan just under four months ago at UFC 300

The second name Oliveira called for is another rematch against a man who he’s recently lost to. This time, it is Arman Tsarukyan. Like a potential fight against Islam Makhachev, this is another suggestion from the Brazilian which is very unlikely as the two very recently fought, with Tsarukyan coming out on top and securing a UFC lightweight title shot.

Despite their UFC 300 bout being very entertaining and having, to some, a controversial decision, the UFC would not just re-book a fight like this as they seem to have plans set in stone for Makhachev and Tsarukyan to fight later this year or early next year.

3. Dustin Poirier

Poirier has gone back on talk of retirement following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

The third name on Oliveira’s list of potential next opponents is someone he holds a win over already — Dustin Poirier.

Following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in what looks to be his last shot at UFC gold, ‘The Diamond’ was heavily hinting that his UFC 302 outing was his last and that he was going to be retiring. However, just weeks after retirement seemed inevitable, Poirier did a U-turn and claimed that he wasn’t done, saying he wanted to come back for “fun fights” as he still believes he can beat the lightweight division’s best.

A comeback fight against Oliveira for ‘The Diamond’ is something all MMA fans would get behind despite the two having fought already.

4. Conor McGregor

Oliveira has been campaigning to face the Irishman for years

During his reign as UFC lightweight champion, despite having active contenders in his way such as Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev, there was one constant name which Charles Oliveira was campaigning to fight, and that was Conor McGregor.

After several of his post-fight interviews following successful title defences, ‘Do Bronx’ called for a big-money match-up against ‘The Notorious’ and when he mentioned the Irishman’s name in these interviews, it generated big reactions from the crowd.

With McGregor’s recently booked fight against Michael Chandler falling through, there is a chance that Oliveira could swoop in and take Chandler’s spot as, despite what people may say, Oliveira vs McGregor is a much bigger fight than McGregor vs Chandler.

5. Max Holloway

Holloway defeated top-ranked lightweight contender, Justin Gaethje, at UFC 300 to become BMF champion

Another cool but unlikely suggestion Oliveira made to his fans was a fight against current BMF champion, Max Holloway.

The reason why this fight is highly unlikely is because Holloway, despite defeating top-ranked lightweight contender, Justin Gaethje, at UFC 300, is set to move back down to featherweight to face Ilia Topuria later this year, potentially at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. If Holloway is unsuccessful in his move back down to 145lbs, a move back up to lightweight would make sense and a fight against Oliveira would be sensational.

If this fight were to happen, it would be a rematch as Holloway and Oliveira actually fought each other back 2015. There is unfinished business between the two as the fight ended abruptly due to 'Do Bronx' suffering an oesophagus injury just over a minute into the fight.

6. Justin Gaethje

Gaethje was brutally knocked out when he fought Max Holloway at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje is another one of Charles Oliveira’s previous opponents who he has pitched to fight on his Instagram.

Despite their fight at UFC 274 only lasting just over three minutes, Oliveira vs Gaethje was one of the best sprint-like fights in UFC history and was just three minutes of back-and-forth, non-stop action, which saw the Brazilian choke Gaethje out. Given both men are now coming off pretty significant losses and there is no obvious next opponent for either man, it would make sense for the UFC to run back a huge rematch between Oliveira and Gaethje, and it is a fight which everyone would love to see once more.

7. Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski has shown interest in a move to lightweight whilse he waits for a featherweight title rematch

Arguably the most intriguing name on the list which Oliveira gave to his fans is UFC featherweight GOAT, Alexander Volkanovski. The fan favourite, Volkanovski, was knocked out cold and lost his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 and, despite the brutal finish, the Australian claims he had been guaranteed a rematch for the title despite Max Holloway being next in line for a shot at Topuria’s belt.

In the meantime, Volkanovski has said he would like to continue fighting, ideally at lightweight, and is looking for some fun fights and has even mentioned the names of Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in recent interviews. A fight against ‘Do Bronx’ to keep himself active for his inevitable featherweight title rematch would be a huge and interesting stylistic match-up.

8. Colby Covington

Oliveira has teased a move up to 170 pounds in the past

Another intriguing name which Charles Oliveira has included on his list of potential next opponents is former UFC welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington.

In recent months, Oliveira and Covington have indirectly gone back and forth in interviews speaking about each other and seeds seem to be planted between the two for a future fight. Despite Covington having lost three of his last five fights, he is still a big star and someone who fans care about, so a fight between him and ‘Do Bronx’ would be a highly talked about fight with a good build-up which would also absolutely deliver inside the Octagon.