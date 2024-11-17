Michael Chandler may have just kissed goodbye to any Conor McGregor payday he could ever have scored as his Charles Oliveira gamble backfired massively Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 309 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Chandler had been away from the cage for two years as he chased a McGregor fight that rarely seemed like it would ever happen. Even when it was booked for June 29, the Irishman withdrew from the contest a month before, citing a broken pinky toe. Though injuries like that can only take six to eight weeks to sufficiently recover from, the fight never re-materialized. Chandler instead took on Oliveira, but lost so decisively this weekend that he'll take one big leap down the UFC's lightweight rankings in the coming days.

Oliveira, meanwhile, couldn't have looked more awesome as he put on a mixed martial arts clinic, and scored a second victory over Chandler, this time by decision, to add to his second-round knockout win three years ago at UFC 262. The win puts him in prime position to challenge Islam Makhachev once again for the UFC's lightweight championship.

Charles Oliveira Annihilates Michael Chandler

The Brazilian defeated the American with ease

The Brazilian grappler rolled back the years to look as dominant as he could, hurting his American adversary with extraordinarily fast strikes, takedown attempts, and elite jiu jitsu — sealing an inevitable win after putting Chandler through five of the most grueling rounds of his career.

Watch Oliveira hurt Chandler right here:

Oliveira had Chandler running for his life at various moments in the fight, and could have finished him in the third as he tried to submit him with a rear-naked choke — but Chandler, ever the survivor, somehow broke free to last another round. Chandler got no respite from Oliveira's punishment as the jiu jitsu master once again had him in a potentially fight-ending choke-hold in the fourth.

Chandler deserves credit for managing to hear the final bell, but his body may not thank him when he wakes up tomorrow with an adrenaline dump and a lot of bruising, even though he attempted back-to-back slams in the fifth and final round.

Oliveira, meanwhile, advanced his pro MMA record to an extraordinary 35 wins (10 KOs and 21 Subs) against 10 defeats as he makes a compelling case to rematch UFC champ Makhachev. Oliveira challenged Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi but lost to the Dagestani wrestler via a second-round arm-triangle choke.

Charles Oliveira's professional MMA record (17/11/24) 46 fights 35 wins 10 losses By knockout 10 4 By submission 21 4 By decision 4 2 No contests 1

Michael Chandler Calls Out Conor McGregor

Despite losing, Mike took the mic and sent a message to the Irishman

Not one to miss a chance to cut a promo, Chandler, even in defeat, still found a way to call out Conor McGregor.

"Madison Square Garden, are you not entertained? I have a bunch of call outs … maybe Max Holloway for the BMF belt, or Conor McGregor if you can ever get your house back in order. We're wondering where you've been, Conor? Come back and beat me, if you can!"

Earlier on the fight card, Paul Craig lasted the three-round distance against American wrestler Bo Nickal but lost a unanimous decision. Viviane Araujo defeated Karine Silva in a women's flyweight fight, and Mauricio Ruffy out-pointed James Llontop at a 166.2-pound catchweight.