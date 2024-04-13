Highlights UFC fans have taken over Las Vegas this week for UFC 300, with Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill headlining the event.

Charles Oliveira is also on the card, and he's been playing around with some of the fans on the iconic Vegas strip.

One fan was confident in saying her husband could beat Do Bronx in a fight, that was until she realised he was stood right behind her.

With excitement building throughout the week for what is a stacked UFC 300 card, Full Violence took to the streets to surprise fans with the appearance of former lightweight champion Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira. Fans were full of praise for the Brazilian, who takes on Arman ‘Ahalkalakets’ Tsarukyan tonight live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, there was one fan who may have regretted her choice of words…

One woman, in particular, was asked if she knew who Oliveira was. “My husband, he watched a fight of his a while back, that’s who he was cheering for,” to which the reporter followed up with a question, asking if her husband would be able to take him in a fight, one versus one, on the street. “Probably… come at him bro,” she responded. Strong talk, although she soon lived to eat her words as the UFC star discretely crept up behind her, to which the pair exchanged a hug and her thoughts of her husband winning soon changed to a “maybe.” Many fans, however, were in awe of the star, with one fan referring to Charles as the ‘submission king.’

Charles Oliveira's Return to Action in the UFC

It is clear to see the long-serving lightweight is held in high regard, with the majority of people in question hoping to see ‘Do Bronx’ beat his opponent tonight after what has been nearly a year out of the Octagon.

He was last seen fighting at UFC 289 in June last year, beating Beneil Dariush with a first-round technical knockout. A fight which was originally scheduled for UFC 288 in May, before injuries to Oliveira forced the fight back a month, a problem which has reappeared since, as a rematch for the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev that was made for October last year, led to the Brazilian pulling out once more.

UFC 300

Coming into tonight’s fight with a record of 12-1 since 2017, fans of the former champ have every right to be hopeful of a win, especially with names like Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje among the 12, however, Tsarukyan will be no pushover and fans should expect an even fight.

Since joining the UFC in 2019, Arman has been dubbed a younger version of the current champion Makhachev and his record backs that statement up. The Armenian did indeed lose to the current champion in his first UFC fight, however, he is 8-1 since and has managed to impressively beat four of his last six opponents by knockout or technical knockout.

‘Ahalkalakets’ is much younger and fresher than his opponent tonight and his style of fighting should make those Oliveira fans slightly worried. It’s no secret that the former champ is easily taken to the ground and that Arman has successfully racked up more than 25 takedowns in the last five years.

Elsewhere on the card, the light heavyweight belt is on the line between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. The former 185 champ, who lost his belt to Israel Adesanya, is looking to make it 3-0 since stepping up in weight. As well as this, the ‘Baddest Mother******’ belt is on the line as Gaethje fights Max Holloway in another great fight in the lightweight division. The number two in the division will be looking to make it a third win since his loss to Oliveira back in 2022.

A great UFC 300 card, which fans have every right to be excited about.