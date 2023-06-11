Charles Oliveira produced a stunning 13-punch combination to beat Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last night to put his name back in the title picture.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist’s outstanding display ended his opponent’s four-fight winning run after only four minutes into the opening round.

Oliveira beats Dariush in convincing fashion

Oliveira looked superior right from the start of the bout and although Darius recovered slightly after the initial onslaught, he was massively outclassed by the 33-year-old.

He landed several ferocious shots in the early stages before both fighters began to scrap on the floor.

Later on in the round, a flurry of ground strikes by Oliveira forced the Iranian to curl up into a ball and the referee was soon calling off the bout.

He celebrated the victory by jumping onto the cage and then into a wild Vancouver crowd.

The UFC was hosting its first event in Canada since September 2019 and entertaining fights such as this should mean that they won't have to wait as long this time around for another.

In Oliveira’s post-bout interview, he was quick to call out a former opponent for his next fight.

What did Oliveira say after UFC 289?

He said: “I don’t need to send a message. Last time, you saw 10 percent of me. Now, you saw 120 percent of me.

“The champion has a name, and its Charles Oliveira. And you know what? Dana, I’m the next one (for the title)

“You want me to fight him [Islam Makhachev] in his house? I’ll go. I’m ready. Let’s do it.

“I’ve always said this: the hand is heavy and ready. I don’t care what people say. I’m only worried about what I’m gonna do, and that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

Makhachev responded to the Brazilian via his Twitter account, and it is clear to see that he’s not worried by Oliveira’s display.

He tweeted: “Congrats Charles. But still there are levels to this game.”

The Russian fighter beat Oliveira at UFC 280 in 2022 via an arm-triangle choke and the Brazilian will be looking to produce a much better display if they were to fight again.

Makhachev is the current lightweight champion after retaining his title by beating Alexander Volkanovski back in February.

Oliveira’s current record now stands at 34-9 with one no contest.