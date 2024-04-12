Highlights Team Oliveira worried about weight cut for UFC 300 showdown with Arman Tsarukyan.

Chael Sonnen reveals Charles Oliveira may be struggling to make weight again.

Dana White won't Oliveira to fight for the title if he misses weight - potential impact on number one contendership bout.

Charles Oliveira's team reportedly have concerns over whether the Brazilian submission specialist will make weight for his UFC 300 main card showdown with Arman Tsarukyan. That's according to ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen, who has pointed out that a failure to make the 155lb limit would affect Oliveira's prospects of a title fight next.

Speaking of the most recent episode of his Good Guy / Bad Guy show with Daniel Cormier, Sonnen explained that those closest to the 34-year-old were worried about his weight cut - an issue that has plagued him throughout his career. Oliveira even lost the UFC lightweight title on the scales back at UFC 274 when he failed to make weight for his defence against Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira 'Having Weight-Cut Issues' Ahead of UFC 300

Brazilian may be struggling on the scales again

"I will offer you this one thing, little piece of inside baseball, we’ll see how it works out. Right now with team Oliveira, their biggest concern is not Saturday. They’ve got one opponent first and this opponent’s beaten them before, several times, and that is the scale."

"Right now they are getting some weight off and they are a little bit worried about their athlete. It’s a very big deal. This is arguably a number one contendership fight, and just to remind you, Dana White will not allow you to fight for the title next off of previously missing the weight class. So, it could have some implications."

Related Conor McGregor Reacts to UFC 300 Bonuses Being $300k Dana White announced at the UFC 300 press conference that the bonus will be raised from the traditional $50k to a staggering $300k.

Oliveira moved up to lightweight following some major struggles to make the featherweight limit. Per MMA Mania, 'Do Bronx' missed weight four times while competing at 145 lbs - once by a massive nine pounds! With the attention of the MMA world on this Saturday's pay-per-view, Oliveira has the chance to stake his case to be next in line for a crack at reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Charles Oliveira first fought for the UFC in August 2010, when he defeated Darren Elkins by submission in just 41 seconds!

Already the owner of a record 19 disclosed UFC fight night performance bonuses, Oliveira could boost his bank balance by $300,000 if he can secure another at UFC 300 - after Dana White confirmed a record bonus structure for the event. Before that becomes relevant, though, the Brazilian must make weight at Friday's official weigh-ins as fighters who don't get the job done on the scales generally aren't eligible for a bonus.