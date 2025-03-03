Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be seeing out his final few months as a Gunners player in the final weeks of the footballing calendar, according to reports - with interest emerging from three top European clubs as his contract draws closer to its expiry date.

Partey has been a huge part of Mikel Arteta's side in the past five years, making 154 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions with eight goals to his name. But as he is turning 32 over the summer, Partey is expected to depart for fresher names - and that has seen clubs across the continent state their interest in landing the £200,000-per-week star.

Report: Thomas Partey 'Attracting' Interest From Across Europe

The Ghanaian has featured heavily at Arsenal this season

The report by Charles Watts states that Partey is attracting interest from three European clubs ahead of a potential move away from the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Partey's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 3rd Goals 3 =6th Clearances Per Game 1.3 8th Tackles Per Game 2.7 1st Interceptions Per Game 1 =1st Match rating 6.94 =4th

Arsenal have not begun new talks with the Ghanaian international as we venture into the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, and there is a 'growing feeling' within the player's camp that Arsenal are not going to push to keep him, to end what will be a five-year affiliation at the club.

Arsenal are expected to freshen up their midfield options in the summer transfer window, with Partey and fellow midfielder Jorginho both set to leave at the end of the season - whilst the Gunners are thought to be working hard to conclude a deal for long-term target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, where he would link up with Mikel Merino having spent time together at Anoeta.

There is a lot of change expected at Arsenal this summer, with departures inevitable. And Partey could be one of the highest-profile exits, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all keen on the 31-year-old. Partey would favour a return to Spain though, and Barcelona are the front-runners for his signature. A final decision has yet to be made, with interest also remaining from Saudi Arabia, though Partey does wish to remain in Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Partey has 49 caps for Ghana, scoring an impressive 13 goals.

The Ghanian has featured in all but one of Arsenal's games this season, acting as a starting midfielder alongside Declan Rice in Arteta's midfield - though with injuries in their defensive areas, the midfielder has played at right-back on occasion, even scoring from that position against Nottingham Forest in late November.

