Arsenal could move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo in the January transfer window, according to reports - and Gunners insider Charles Watts has told CaughtOffside that the Bees star would be an 'excellent' fit under Mikel Arteta, with the club in need of a backup for Bukayo Saka.

Mbeumo's brace against Southampton just over a week ago put him on 13 Premier League goals for the campaign, scoring braces against the Saints twice in this campaign, alongside goals against top clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal themselves to put him behind only Mohamed Salah and Erling Harland in the top goalscorer standings. That has seen him linked with a move away - and Watts believes that an immediate move would see Arsenal fail to falter in Saka's absence due to Mbeumo's adaptation to the Premier League.

Watts: Mbeumo 'An Excellent Arsenal Fit'

The Cameroonian has been in superb form for Brentford

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Arsenal insider Watts stated that Mbeumo would be a 'fantastic' January signing for Arsenal should they be able to land the Cameroon international.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =1st Goals 13 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.48 1st

However, he did admit that it would take 'big, big money' to see the winger move across London to the Emirates Stadium. Watts said:

"Bryan Mbeumo is a fine player enjoying another excellent season for Brentford. Arsenal are believed to be one of a few top clubs keeping an eye on his progress, but Brentford would be very reluctant to let him go halfway through the season. It would take big, big money to get him out of west London this month. "I do think he would be an excellent fit at Arsenal though, and if there was a chance to sign him this month, he would be a player that it would be worth overpaying slightly for. He knows the Premier League so would be ready to hit the ground running straight away, and would be able to slot straight into the hole on the right side of the attack that has been left vacant by the injured Bukayo Saka. "When you sign someone in January you really want them to be able to come in and make an impact straight away and that’s what Mbeumo could do. There would be no acclimatisation period, and he would be arriving full of confidence, given the goals he has scored this season. I think it would be a fantastic January signing."

Mbeumo Could Solve Creative Arsenal Crisis

The wide forward is used to being a big fish in a small pond

With Saka's injury, Arsenal are in dire need of a new star to come into their ranks to solve creativity issues. They couldn't break down ten-men Manchester United in over an hour of football played on Sunday afternoon, missing a penalty and failing to create many clear-cut chances against the Red Devils, who eventually beat them in a penalty shootout away from home in a backs-to-the-wall performance.

Martin Odegaard might be relied upon too much, and with Gabriel Martinelli being a more direct winger as opposed to the controlled, creative nature of Arteta's ethos, Mbeumo would at least ease the burden on the Norwegian by being able to come straight into the fold at the Emirates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has 35 Premier League goals for Brentford in three-and-a-half seasons.

With 13 Premier League goals to his name so far this season, 'insane' Mbeumo is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer, who will both surely be considered in the £100million-plus bracket - and so Arsenal may even be picking up a relative bargain.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

