Journalist Charles Watts has shared a new update on the condition of Bukayo Saka after he was forced off during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

The England international started the game on the right wing and had a strong performance as the Gunners claimed a huge win to keep their title race alive at such an early stage of the season, as Gabriel Magalhaes headed home Saka's corner midway through the second half.

But the 23-year-old was forced off in the final minutes and limped off the pitch, being replaced by youngster Ethan Nwaneri. Now an update has emerged on his condition, with a huge Champions League clash against Atalanta on Thursday before a trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Winger suffered from cramp vs Tottenham

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts revealed that the initial diagnosis on the England star is that he was just suffering with cramp and should be available for the trip to Bergamo in midweek.

"Just on Saka, hopefully not too bad. "Yes, he limped off in the game towards the end, also replaced by Ethan Nwaneri. Got big, big games coming up on Thursday at Atlanta and then City at the weekend. The hope is it'll be fine. "I think the initial sort of thought process is it was more cramp than anything else. So hopefully, fingers crossed, Bukayo Saka will be fine."

Saka has started every game for Arsenal so far this season and has been in good form, scoring once and registering four assists so far in the Premier League to help the Gunners keep up the pressure on Manchester City.

Should Saka be more injured than initially believed then Arteta could look to hand Raheem Sterling his full Arsenal debut against Atalanta, with Leandro Trossard likely to continue to deputies in midfield in place of the injured Martin Odegaard.

Bukayo Saka - 23/24 Premier League Stats Minutes 2.937 Goals/Assists 16/9 Shots per game 3.1 Key passes per game 2.6 Pass success rate (%) 83 Dribbles per game 1.4 Crosses per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.4 Overall rating 7.67

Arsenal Eye Move for Leroy Sane

Face competition from Newcastle and Liverpool

With Mikel Arteta bringing in Raheem Sterling on a late loan from Chelsea on deadline day, it's clear that the Gunners boss wants more firepower in his squad at the Emirates Stadium to mount another title push.

According to Football Insider, they are also now keeping an eye on the future of Sterling's former teammate at Manchester City in Leroy Sane, who has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old is happy in Bavaria and they are hoping to keep him, but there is currently no progress being made on a new contract which would allow Arsenal to speak to him from January 1st about a potential free transfer move to London for the summer. It could open up the opportunity for a cut-price deal in January too should Bayern decide to sell instead of potentially losing him for nothing.